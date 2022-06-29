ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

East Broad Top Railroad

Atlas Obscura
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong after most narrow gauge railroads east of the Mississippi River had been abandoned in favor of highways, Pennsylvania’s East Broad Top Railroad soldiered on into the 1950s. The 36-inch gauge railroad was one of dozens of its type that once crisscrossed the nation, popular because their smaller size made them...

www.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 1

Related
Times News

Lanternflies continue to plague area

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture doesn’t mince its words when it comes to the spotted lanternfly. “Kill it. Squash it. Smash it. Just get rid of it,” the department notes in a recent public service announcement. The invasive species is native to Asia and was first spotted in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockhill, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#North America#Historic Buildings
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTAJ

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
WUSA9

These DC-area Sheetz will drop gas prices to less than $4 a gallon in honor of July 4

WASHINGTON — In honor of the Fourth of July, Sheetz has announced plans to help customers feel less pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.703 as of June 28. However, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Bay Journal

Study: Drilling waste on Pennsylvania roads bad for health, land

A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County, Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy