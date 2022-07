ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A standoff that began early Thursday morning in St. Paul ended with a man in custody. St. Paul police say officers responded to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West around 6:50 a.m. A 51-year-old suspect allegedly shot at his 50-year-old girlfriend. He missed his shot and she made it to safety, but he barricaded himself inside his apartment. He was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m., after a SWAT team entered the apartment. There was a handgun and a shotgun at the...

