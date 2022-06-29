ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Community Heroes: Tri-Cities attorney uses his past to keep fellow attorneys, clients on a healthy path

By Sara Diamond
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8TkT_0gQEVUtu00

(WJHL) — A Tri-Cities attorney is using his own experience to keep other legal professionals from a potential career and life-changing path. In turn, he says it ensures clients get quality representation.

Stephenson Todd has been practicing law for 43 years. He is forthcoming about being a recovering alcoholic and was chosen for a board that helps other law professionals.

“I got involved in that initially because I’ve been clean and sober for over 39 and a half years, and Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program, we call TLAP, is a program designed to help lawyers and judges and law students with substance abuse issues, mental health issues and gambling issues, those type of things,” he said.

Rather than keep it a secret, Todd uses his experience to help the high number of attorneys with substance abuse and mental health issues.

“I know exactly what they’re going through because I was there at one point in time,” he said. “I would have spiraled out of control and crashed and burned and wouldn’t have been good for anybody.”

He also helps clients who are having custody issues along with substance abuse problems.

“I feel that I can help them create a road map on how to solve their problem the best way either to keep their children, or get their children back,” he said.

That helps both the client’s situation, and Todd’s sobriety.

“It’s invaluable,” he says. “Nobody else has been there and done that and knows what it’s like. It’s something that I know first-hand. I’ve been there, I came out of it, and I stay involved in helping people so I don’t go back there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

River Riders navigate late Axmen run for road win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton seemed well on its way to a victory after just the first inning from Hunter Wright Stadium, as Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy each hit homers to build a 5-1 lead. However, a furious eighth-inning comeback from Kingsport put them in front, 8-7, off the bat of Jake Perry. But, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Attorneys
WJHL

Bucs trio making impact for Johnson City Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ashton King, Trevor Hanselman and Jackson McDavid all played crucial roles for ETSU baseball this spring, helping the program notch 30 wins. When the time came for summer ball, they didn’t have to travel too far. All three have spent time with the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys over the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
Kiplinger

6 Ways Your Lawyer (and You) Can Screw Up Your Family Law Case

While medicine has the Hippocratic oath, there is nothing similar that applies to the legal profession, “And that’s a pity,” observes San Diego lawyer and divorce mediator Shawn Weber. “Not only divorce, but across the board, so often our profession does more harm than good. Lawyers rationalize...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WJHL

Showers end tonight, more showers and storms tomorrow

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for gradual clearing skies as showers end. we cant rule out an overnight shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 68 degrees.  Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending just in time for the fireworks in Johnson City. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Voter registration deadline for TN August elections is July 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those who are not registered to vote but would like to cast a ballot in Tennessee’s August elections have only a few days left to register. July 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 4 federal primary and state and county general elections. Tennesseans can register […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Agape Women’s Services provides resources to expecting mothers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Agape Women’s Services is a faith-based non-profit pregnancy resource center and medical clinic in the Tri-Cities. Just a few things the organization does is provide pregnancy testing, education and other resources for expecting mothers. Agape Education Coordinator Liesl Wright said she’s not sure how the recent Roe v. Wade ruling […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Law Professor: Mental health can’t provide an exception for an abortion under TN’s new law

(WJHL) – Under new Tennessee law, an expectation of death or self-harm due to mental health does not allow a licensed physician to perform an abortion to save a mother’s life, according to an attorney and law professor. Tennessee Code Annotated § 39-15-213, otherwise known as Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law,” outlines the circumstances necessary to […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy