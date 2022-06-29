ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCSO: Data compromised in gun breach unknown

By Moses Small
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh1Mj_0gQEV8oP00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive data breach leaked the personal information of hundreds of thousands of gun owners in California, including thousands right here in Kern County.

The Department of Justice scrapped its new gun information dashboard Tuesday after the website publicly showed the names, addresses and license types of everyone with a concealed carry permit in the state.

Kern County sheriff’s officials said late Wednesday afternoon they have contacted the Department of Justice to learn what information from local residents was compromised, but have received no further information.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the state is investigating the scope of the breach and forming a plan to help anyone whose information was leaked.

That information is especially relevant for Kern County, where Sheriff Donny Youngblood issued 4,558 concealed carry weapons permits in 2020. By comparison, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has issued just 904 permits since taking office in 2018.

It’s unclear how the information was released and how long it was visible. Also unknown is whether personal data was posted elsewhere online before the site was taken down.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Resolution to name interchange for slain KCSO Deputy Campas moves forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A resolution to honor slain Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas with a memorial interchange is moving forward in the legislature. Sen. Shannon Grove introduced the resolution — SCR-75 — earlier this year to rename the interchange at highways 65 and 99 in Kern County as the Phillip Campas Memorial Interchange. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

It’s official: Fireworks show canceled

LANCASTER — The professional July Fourth fireworks show planned, for Monday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, was officially canceled, on Friday, after the company contracted by the city of Lancaster for it ran afoul of the state fire marshal. According to an earlier announcement by the city, the state...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 30, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a 23-year-old man considered a high-risk sex offender and get him off the streets. Marshals are looking for Judal Thompson. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and sex with a minor. Thompson...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, 18 firearms and cash seized: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A joint department operation led to around 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, several illegally-owned firearms and cash from sales of illegal drugs seized by authorities. The joint effort from KCSO, the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Bakersfield and Kern County Fire Departments was a response from...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Illegal fireworks and firearms seized from Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — UPDATE July, 1: Authorities seized approximately 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on June 10, according to a press release from Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The release says 18 illegally-owned firearms, drugs and $9,500 in proceeds from illegal drugs and fireworks sales were also seized. Fernando Moreno, 23, Jose Luis Garcia, 42 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fresno man accused of using dead child’s identity for decades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man accused of assuming the identity of a child who died in 1950 has been arrested on a charge of passport fraud, according to federal authorities. Kenneth Laitman, 78, was arrested Thursday, more than a month after a grand jury indicted him, according to a release from the U.S. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Probation arrests 1 after home call

The Kern County Probation Department’s Mandatory Supervision Unit arrested a man on suspicion of violating his probation and drug charges after conducting a search of a home in Bakersfield. On Tuesday, officers arrested 20-year-old Juan Garcia on Tuesday, after a search of his home in the 1200 block of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3-year-old drowns at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Breach#Kcso#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

‘God saved me’: Investigation continues after apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation continues after a suspected gas leak led to an explosion in a Central Bakersfield apartment building. The blast rocked the neighborhood, ripping a wall away from the building, but key questions remain unanswered. “I’ve been in the Army. I’ve been in situations where bombs were going off around me, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

‘Could’ve been a danger to the public’: Fire officials stop Kern County group for allegedly offering 4th of July shows

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Arson and bomb investigators stopped a group from Kern County, who were allegedly unlicensed and offered to put on display shows, California State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine announced in a press conference in Sacramento County on Thursday.  “Not only did we find that this group was allegedly unlicensed, but they […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KGET

CAL Fire makes major illegal fireworks bust in Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CAL Fire officials said investigators have stopped an unlicensed fireworks company and seized illegal fireworks from a warehouse in Mojave last week. Fire officials in Sacramento County said the group Exposhows Fireworks Events was in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and illegal homemade fireworks that “could have […]
MOJAVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
KGET

17 Political Rundown: The biggest political news in Kern this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From two consequential initiatives making the November ballot this week, to attention-grabbing testimony during the January 6 panel hearing, involving our own Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) — it’s been another busy week of politics here in Kern. Some of the biggest news out of Washington continues to be the Jan. 6 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests 1 on suspicion of several assaults

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of several felonies as the result of their investigation into a report of domestic violence, auto theft and multiple assaults, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rekelmy Leiva,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Staying safe for the Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The effects of fireworks can be more than skin deep. Local burn units expect a surge in patients over the Fourth of July weekend, plus a surge in calls about mental health. Fireworks can be dazzling, but also dangerous. Doctors at the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital says they see […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy