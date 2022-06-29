ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
▶️ Construction underway on new apartment complex on COCC campus

By Brooke Snavely
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction crews are breaking ground for a new apartment complex on the Central Oregon Community College campus on Bend’s west side. The Veridian apartment complex is located between Shevlin Park Road and Central Oregon Community College. It will consist of 19 three-story buildings housing 186 one-, two- and...

centraloregondaily.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

Arnold Irrigation District plans earliest water shutoff in its 117 years, but canal piping could soon head that off

A cool, wet spring delayed, but won’t head off the earliest shutoff of the Arnold Irrigation District’s summer irrigation deliveries since the district was formed 117 years ago. But there’s hope, in the form of an upcoming canal-piping project, that can be headed off in coming years. The post Arnold Irrigation District plans earliest water shutoff in its 117 years, but canal piping could soon head that off appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ La Pine gets $36 million for septic, water system improvements

La Pine will receive $17.7 million in loans and grants from the Department of Agriculture. The money will go toward improvements in septic systems for folks in the Cagle and Glenwood Acres subdivisions. The goal of the project is to prevent the cross contamination of people’s drinking water wells.
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

List of 4th of July events in Central Oregon

Here are just some of the Fourth of July events planned around Central Oregon for the weekend and on Monday. Monday; Gather at 9:00 a.m., Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. The new route begins at Harmon Park and ends at Drake Park. Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. From...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine Frontier Days return at a new, larger location, along with new activities for all to enjoy

The La Pine community is preparing for four days of fun-filled activities. It's the La Pine Frontier Days starting on Friday. People were busy Thursday with preparations at the site, getting it ready for the public. The post La Pine Frontier Days return at a new, larger location, along with new activities for all to enjoy appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Water needed: Bend nonprofit seeks donations to help those on the street

The nonprofit Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking Central Oregonians for assistance to help keep those living on the streets hydrated this summer. It’s asking community members to donate bottled water, either in cases or palettes, because it is facing a shortage. This is also part of a summer...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Little Did I Know: What is that post at 4th and Portland in Bend?

Sometimes, hidden treasures are actually sitting right in front of you — hidden in plain sight. In fact, sometimes those treasures sit for 100 years before anyone even notices they exist. One piece of Central Oregon history that has been around longer than any of us was not fully...
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Rollover crash east of Bend kills California man

A 64 year-old California man was killed in a crash on Nelson Road Friday night. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire in a field near Nelson Road and Nelson Place south of the Bend Airport.
BEND, OR
KDRV

Thousands without power across Oregon & California due to thunderstorm

UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored to thousands of customers in the Bend area around 7:20 p.m. According to Pacific Power, roughly 1,500 customers are still without power in the area . BEND, Ore-- Thousands of Pacific Power customers are without, or were without, power today...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
newschoolbeer.com

Van Henion Brewing opens a swanky new taproom

One of 2022’s best new breweries is opening their first in-person location today in Bend, Oregon. Van Henion Brewing by the former all-star team behind Boneyard Beer Co. is opening a swanky tasting room experience at their production facility on Bend’s northeast side nearby Bridge 99 Brewing and the 10 Barrel Brewing East Side production facility and brewpub.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Rockhound Powwow returns for Madras rock, gem and mineral show

Rockhounds from across the state met at the fairgrounds to share rocks, and community The Madras rock, gem and mineral show, put on by Rockhounds of America, filled the fairground with rock hunters last Thursday to Sunday. The show, and annual tradition in Madras, hasn't happened for the last two years due to the pandemic, and many vendors were excited to return. "It's always a fun show, and I'm glad to be back doing it," said Jason Fabbi, who is based in Las Vegas. He makes polished stones and jewelry and sells them across the country. The...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling

Prolific Western author Rick Steber of Prineville claims Bend’s High Desert Museum has banned his books because they are going in a different, more progressive direction, sparking an outcry on social media. But the museum, which just turned 40, claims it’s not about politics or censorship, only that his books simply didn’t sell. The post Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
bendsource.com

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Listen, I don’t know anything about the Central Oregon bagel game, but I like to imagine it’s like NYC during prohibition, with passwords whispered at locked doors in dark alleys and scientists in basements trying to actually fit EVERYTHING into a bagel. Like – the people from Big O, Sparrow, and Rockin’ Dave himself, all meet under a bridge to discuss illegal bagel shipments to Kansas City or something. I’m not sure why I find this so amusing, but I really do.
BEND, OR

