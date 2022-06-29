▶️ Construction underway on new apartment complex on COCC campus

Rockhounds from across the state met at the fairgrounds to share rocks, and community The Madras rock, gem and mineral show, put on by Rockhounds of America, filled the fairground with rock hunters last Thursday to Sunday. The show, and annual tradition in Madras, hasn't happened for the last two years due to the pandemic, and many vendors were excited to return. "It's always a fun show, and I'm glad to be back doing it," said Jason Fabbi, who is based in Las Vegas. He makes polished stones and jewelry and sells them across the country. The...

MADRAS, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO