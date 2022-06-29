Public comment welcomed for proposed rebuilding at East Troublesome Fire burn scar 00:24

Rocky Mountain National Park officials want public input on rebuilding structures in and around the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. The fire destroyed 18 historic buildings in 2020 - which includes employee housing for seasonal workers.

Jessy Ellenberger took this photo from the deck of her home north of Granby, Colorado, just before sunset on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Jessy Ellenberger / AP

The park now wants to build a housing complex which includes two new dorms on the west side of the park, 10 residential units and three RV sites. The building would also house a facility for showers, laundry and a kitchen.

The National Park Service says they also plan to replace a water well and build new utilities.

"This proposed project is critical for recruiting and retaining seasonal staff to work on the west side of the park. These employees work mid-April through mid-October. Seasonal staff provide essential visitor services and carry out critical park operations. These positions include rangers, park guides, fee and campground staff, trail crew members, buildings and utilities staff, and custodians," RMNP said in a news release.

Comments will be accepted July 1 through July 31 and can be submitted online or mailed to:

Rocky Mountain National Park

Office of the Superintendent

1000 US Hwy 36

Estes Park, CO 80517

The public is invited to a virtual meeting on July 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is required.