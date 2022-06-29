Old Clip of Frank Ocean Singing at His High School Graduation Surfaces

Send Help, the coming-of-age dark comedy series from Insecure alum Jean Elie and writer, Mike Gauyo, is set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 11. This half-hour dramedy is coming to ALLBLK, AMC Networks’ streaming service for Black television and film, and follows Fritz Jean-Baptiste (Jean Elie), a first-generation Haitian American actor who is on top of the world since landing a starring role in a fictional hit TV show, This Can’t Be Us. Like many people in his position, Fritz’s success is not just his own. He is also the sole support system for his incredibly demanding family, who are all coping with a recent tragedy. Fritz finally feels like he has made it, and is able to help his loved ones until things come crashing down when he receives the call announcing that his show was canceled.
