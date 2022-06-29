Old Clip of Frank Ocean Singing at His High School Graduation Surfaces

Video games have come a long way since Nintendo released the Game Boy Color on Oct. 21, 1998 in the United States. Because the graphics have become so realistic, the latest edition of NBA 2K could be mistaken for a live broadcast. Games like Red Dead and The Last of Us provide cinematic experiences that rival our favorite films. And Fortnite has become so popular that brands like Nike and Balenciaga had to join in on the fun with their own virtual collaborations. But for kids who grew up in the ’90s and 2000s, flicking a switch on the side of Nintendo’s colorful, two-buttoned handheld and hearing that techy jingle as the “Game Boy” letters fill the screen provides a rush of nostalgia. Tia Chinai and Stefan Cohen, the creative duo better known as Krool Toys, are channeling this feeling with retro-inspired games of their own based on some of today’s most popular musicians and clothing brands.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO