New Orleans, LA

Old Clip of Frank Ocean Singing at His High School Graduation Surfaces

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Frank Ocean fix is here. As fans patiently await new material from the reclusive artist, a recently surfaced video provides a brief glimpse into his pre-stardom days. A clip shared by YouTube user Daymond Burditt shows a young Ocean singing at his 2005 high school graduation in New Orleans. The...

Frank Ocean
