ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another clear and sunny day!

By Noah Chast
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very fair air flow brought us a very pleasant day today, with sunny skies and highs close to our average of 82 degrees. NW breezes were a little gusty this afternoon, but will turn light and variable overnight. Skies...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Rainy, Stormy Mess Today & Commuting Will Suck

So long, sunshine. Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a total washout of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the nasty conditions are the result of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes region, which will turn southern parts of the province into a mess on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Some much-needed rain is expected across the Boston area on Monday. Forecasters expect rain showers to begin during the morning. There will be chances for thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday looks pleasant with partly...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Central Oregon
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy