Massachusetts State

Massachusetts House approves bill to protect abortion access

By STEVE LeBLANC
SFGate
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday that aims to protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states. The action is part of a wider effort by officials to build a firewall to guarantee access to the...

www.sfgate.com

MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Supreme Court says several gun cases deserve a new look

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Thursday that gun cases involving restrictions in Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Maryland deserve a new look following its major decision in a gun case last week. In light of last week's ruling — which said that Americans have a right to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Supreme Court to Rule on Whether Republican State Legislatures Can Rig Elections

The Supreme Court couldn’t manage to end its disastrous summer session without promising more horrors to come. The highest court in the land announced on Thursday that it will determine this fall whether state legislatures can conduct elections as they see fit, regardless of whether they are in violation of the state constitution and free of oversight of state courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Thursday was the deadline to qualify measures for the November ballot. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that seven questions will appear in November. Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough signatures to place before voters and one was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor's race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state's two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened Thursday to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The rejuvenation of the Democratic reconciliation package, central to President Joe Biden's agenda is far...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Judge to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday said he would temporarily block a 15-week abortion ban, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. Judge John C. Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench but...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

She Made Planned Parenthood a Juggernaut. Now Her Progress Is Being Erased

As the former president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards helped transform the federation of women’s healthcare clinics into a political juggernaut, all while deflecting both Republican efforts to strip the organization of federal funding and vicious attacks on her character by religious fanatics. When Richards left the organization after 12 years in 2018, Planned Parenthood had more than quadrupled its ranks of volunteers and supporters. She presiding over some of the movement’s biggest victories and its most devastating losses — including the passage, at the state level, of hundreds of anti-abortion laws, including many that only went into effect in the last week when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The daughter of Texas Governor Ann Richards, a pro-choice Democrat, Richards, now co-chair of the PAC American Bridge 21st Century, has witnessed up close the religious right’s hostile takeover of the Republican Party in Texas, and across the country. She spoke with Rolling Stone one week after the Supreme Court’s decision ending almost five decades of federal abotion protection in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

The Supreme Court Isn’t Done Carrying Water for Right-Wing Activists

Law is supposed to be an objective discipline. We praise the “rule of law” as an immutable hallmark of the American legal system, and take solace in the ideal that justice should be dispensed fairly and evenly regardless of who is dispensing it. Our judges wear black robes because they are meant to be indistinguishable. It theoretically shouldn’t matter which one hears a case because the law, not the individual, determines the outcome.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

80 people in Oregon’s federal prison go on hunger strike

SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s federal public defender says dozens of people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike protesting conditions inside the facility. “We heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed (Monday)...
SHERIDAN, OR

