Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill attracts Premier League interest after an impressive loan spell with Huddersfield Town as Leicester, Southampton and Everton eye the 19-year-old

By Simon Jones
 3 days ago

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is wanted by Leicester City, with Southampton and Everton also montioring the teenager's situation.

The 19-year-old centre-back had an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town last term, almost culminating in play-off final success at Wembley last month.

Leicester are particularly keen but need to offload Jannik Vestergaard first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwCqv_0gQEUPWU00
Young Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is wanted by Leicester City and Southampton

The defender, who is a product of Chelsea's academy, spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship as the Terriers narrowly missed out on promotion to the the Premier League.

Colwill made 32 appearances on loan at Huddersfield last season, helping the side to the play-off final before they lost 1-0 to Forest at Wembley, in which he scored an own goal.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their back line this summer in a reshuffle after the departures of Antonio Rudiger, who has signed for Real Madrid, and Andreas Christensen, who is on his way to Barcelona.

But the defender has attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League as Leicester, Southampton and Everton eye the youngster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwhAq_0gQEUPWU00
The 19-year-old centre-back had an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lJ2q_0gQEUPWU00
Brendan Rodgers's side need offload Jannik Vestergaard (pictured) before making a move

Southampton have a strong relationship with the Blues after signing Tino Livramento on a permanent and Armando Broja on a loan deal last season.

Saints have already snapped up two young players this summer in goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu Manchester City and Armel Bella-Kotchap from German club Vfl Bochum.

Meanwhile, Leicester are also interested but need offload Vestergaard before making a move.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult debut season in the East Midlands after his £15million move from Southampton and struggled at times to get into Brendan Rodgers side.

