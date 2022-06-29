ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa hospital helps couple get married after bride admitted to ICU on wedding day

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186g4C_0gQETSCs00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple celebrated a “destination wedding” recently… at Tampa General Hospital.

TGH posted a picture of the impromptu wedding on Facebook. According to the post, the bride, Brittany, was admitted to the ICU for emergency surgery on what was supposed to be her and her fiancé Paul’s wedding day.

It was a “serious situation,” so the couple wanted to get married in the hour before the surgery.

Former Hillsborough detective arrested, faces 73 charges

They requested a chaplain, but according to the post got so much more.

In the picture posted by TGH, Brittany is surrounded by the team that helped turn her hospital bed into a “destination wedding… in our ICU.”

“In just one hour, the team pulled together a quick wedding with balloons, decorations, a bouquet, and even a personalized cake,” the post read. “The team transformed into DJs, hairdressers, photographers, and wedding planners: one nurse even made a veil out of gauze!”

The post from Tampa General said the wedding went great and the surgery “went even better.”

Brittany has since been discharged from the hospital, the post said, and is “now in the “happily ever after stage of recovery.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

St. Pete 6-year-old can walk after undergoing spinal cord surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A six-year-old from St. Petersburg can now walk on her own after undergoing spinal cord surgery and therapy. Mahi Patel is a fresh kindergarten graduate, and the six-year-old loves being outside and playing hide-and-go-seek. There was a time when doctors said she might never walk on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Click10.com

2-year-old boy drowns in Florida canal, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. – A two-year-old boy drowned in a canal outside a west central Florida apartment complex Friday morning, police said. According to a Facebook post by the Bradenton Police Department, a witness called 911 just after 10:30 a.m. to report what appeared to be a child floating in the canal behind an apartment building.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Bride#Wedding Cake#Tampa General Hospital#Hillsborough#Nexstar Media Inc
mynews13.com

Pinellas teacher drowns while rescuing teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was a beloved history teacher, husband and father and some are now calling Thomas Kenning a hero. Kenning drowned Monday after he jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a teenage swimmer who was in the water screaming for help. Kenning was 38. What You...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Car crashes into Sunset Grille in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after a car crashed into the corner of a restaurant overnight. The collision occurred after 3 a.m. Friday at the Sunset Grille, located at 2996 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Street North. Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
850wftl.com

Florida children critically injured by lightning and a shark

(FLORIDA) — A teenage girl was critically injured after a shark attacked her at a north Florida beach. It happened on Thursday at Keaton Beach in northwest Florida’s Taylor County. The Sheriff’s Office said the girl was in just five feet of water when the shark bit her....
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy