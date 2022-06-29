Second earthquake shakes up South Carolina Midlands hours after first

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, S.C. (WPDE) — And the earthquakes just keep on coming. Just before noon on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.1 magnitude earthquake roughly 3 miles east of Elgin. The Midlands is in the middle of what experts say might be the longest swarm of earthquakes...
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The tropics might have been slow to start this hurricane season (not that anyone is complaining), but things are starting to heat up! Within 24 hours, Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Strom Colin have formed. Bonnie formed late Friday morning. Tropical Storm Colin formed off the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning. […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two large earthquakes were reported in South Carolina Wednesday followed by several aftershocks, according to the United States Geological Survey. The biggest quakes were a 3.6 magnitude at 7 p.m. Wednesday and a 3.5 magnitude at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
At least 15 earthquakes have rocked South Carolina in the last 7 days, with the strongest striking yesterday within the last week; even so, shaking continues today with additional earthquakes, added to the swarm that has produced more than 45 earthquakes since December. Today, three earthquakes were reported by USGS,...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – There have been nine earthquakes in the Midlands since Wednesday, making it the longest swarm in state history, according to experts. Now, scientists are deploying portable seismometers to try to "figure it out". Some are even questioning if a mine could be responsible for...
ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — The ground in South Carolina was shaking again Wednesday afternoon as the United State Geological Survey recorded at least three more small earthquake in Elgin in Kershaw County. The initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, the USGS said. A smaller 2.1 magnitude […]
Another day, another earthquake. The United State Geological Survey recorded two small quakes Friday morning. A 1.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about three miles outside of Elgin at 5:47 a.m., where a recent swarm of quakes has left the community on edge. Shortly after, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Drought conditions are beginning to worsen for some counties across the state including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Williamsburg counties. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee upgraded the drought status to “Severe Drought” in most of Colleton County and extended the “Moderate Drought” status further toward Interstate 95. According to the National […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you feel that? You’re not the only one asking that question. Movement beneath your feet typically sends the masses to Twitter looking for validation that they’re not alone with what they just felt. And, according to information from Google, it stirred up quite a bit of searches, as well. […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Savannah Tucker was working her shift at Drip in Five Points when she felt an earthquake around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. "All of the buildings in Five Points like Drip are pretty old and I was kind of worried about the earthquake," Tucker said. That was the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
MYRTLE BEACH — After the recent death of a Myrtle Beach man, alligator-related attacks and deaths have drawn national attention. Although alligator-related incidents are very rare in South Carolina, state wildlife officials still urge the public to maintain caution when coming into potential contact with one. Since 2000, there...
STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19. According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland. SCDHEC recommends communities with...
