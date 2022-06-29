ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Second earthquake shakes up South Carolina Midlands hours after first

By Joseph Erickson
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELGIN, S.C. (WCIV) — Did you feel it?. For the second...

abcnews4.com

FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
abcnews4.com

Experiencing Deja vu: 2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WPDE) — And the earthquakes just keep on coming. Just before noon on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.1 magnitude earthquake roughly 3 miles east of Elgin. The Midlands is in the middle of what experts say might be the longest swarm of earthquakes...
WSAV News 3

Tropical Storm Colin forms along South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The tropics might have been slow to start this hurricane season (not that anyone is complaining), but things are starting to heat up! Within 24 hours, Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Strom Colin have formed. Bonnie formed late Friday morning. Tropical Storm Colin formed off the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning. […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government
City
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT
weatherboy.com

15 Earthquakes Rock South Carolina, with Shaking Continuing Today

At least 15 earthquakes have rocked South Carolina in the last 7 days, with the strongest striking yesterday within the last week; even so, shaking continues today with additional earthquakes, added to the swarm that has produced more than 45 earthquakes since December. Today, three earthquakes were reported by USGS,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Wciv#Usgs
WBTW News13

USGS: 3 more earthquakes recorded Wednesday in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — The ground in South Carolina was shaking again Wednesday afternoon as the United State Geological Survey recorded at least three more small earthquake in Elgin in Kershaw County. The initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, the USGS said. A smaller 2.1 magnitude […]
abcnews4.com

USGS records two more small earthquakes near Elgin

Another day, another earthquake. The United State Geological Survey recorded two small quakes Friday morning. A 1.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about three miles outside of Elgin at 5:47 a.m., where a recent swarm of quakes has left the community on edge. Shortly after, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded...
WBTW News13

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
WCBD Count on 2

Drought conditions worsen in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Drought conditions are beginning to worsen for some counties across the state including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Williamsburg counties. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee upgraded the drought status to “Severe Drought” in most of Colleton County and extended the “Moderate Drought” status further toward Interstate 95. According to the National […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
The Post and Courier

SC emergency officials prepared for potential hurricane evacuations

Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Though alligator attacks are rare, SC officials still urge caution

MYRTLE BEACH — After the recent death of a Myrtle Beach man, alligator-related attacks and deaths have drawn national attention. Although alligator-related incidents are very rare in South Carolina, state wildlife officials still urge the public to maintain caution when coming into potential contact with one. Since 2000, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19. According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland. SCDHEC recommends communities with...
PUBLIC HEALTH

