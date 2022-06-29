ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton firefighter’s stint on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ a lesson in perseverance, tenacity

Gary Weiland gestures to the crowd at the start of his run on the American Ninja Warrior course at the San Antonio qualifier competition in March. Elizabeth Morris/NBC

When Denton firefighter Gary Weiland, 42, had his left leg amputated in 2018, he worried whether he could still be an example of strength for his children.

“Physically, it was really hard to take, and mentally, it was even harder,” Weiland said of his amputation. “When I looked at my kids, they looked at me like I was the most pathetic thing they’ve ever seen.”

Weiland vowed his children would never look at him like that again. He wanted to prove to them that nothing, not even losing a limb, should stop them from reaching their goals.

“I chose right then and there that this was not going to beat me,” he said.

Tuesday night, Weiland got the chance to prove his resilience when his run on American Ninja Warrior aired on national TV.

Weiland took a break from his typical firefighter duties for 10 months after his leg was amputated due to complications from a knee-replacement operation. But he didn’t sit idle. He spent countless hours in the gym to get back to full duty.

“You would think that I would be satisfied with my life getting back on the job,” Weiland said. “But I just wanted the next challenge.”

While scrolling through Facebook, he discovered ninja, an agility sport that involves obstacle courses. With no prior experience, he joined an area competition and advanced to regionals. Once he advanced, he thought he’d better start doing some training.

Weiland dedicated himself to the sport and soon competed across the nation. He took on the name Fearless FAN-man (F for firefighter, A for amputee and N for ninja) and felt compelled to share his fearlessness with others.

“My leg draws a little bit of attention, and I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to draw even more attention?’” Weiland said. “Because I just want to share this message of hope and perseverance to the world.”

He applied to be on American Ninja Warrior. And then he applied again — and a couple more times after that. Then, Weiland heard in December the show wanted him to compete in San Antonio this year.

“I was pretty ecstatic when I got the email saying I was selected,” he said. “How awesome is that? There were like 70,000 applications; they took 400 people, and I was one of them.”

When Weiland went to the taping in March, the course was more intimidating than he had imagined. He was overwhelmed and excited.

“It’s kind of like taking a picture of a mountain,” he said. “It’s different when you see it in real life compared to a photograph. When you see it on TV, you just can’t fully comprehend the magnitude of the course.”

Weiland said he was nervous to run the course. There were a few hundred people watching live, and he knew many more would see it on TV. He didn’t want to let his loved ones or himself down. But his friends reminded him of how far he’d come and to just “enjoy the journey.”

“My heart rate did start to get up a little bit once I started going on the first obstacle, of course,” he said. “I had the butterflies.”

Weiland faced a rope swing first. When he made it across, it restored his confidence.

“It wasn’t the prettiest landing,” Weiland said. “But as soon as I landed and I wasn’t in the water, I was super hyped. Before my leg amputation, I would say that is a very basic obstacle I would not have had any problems with. But not having an ankle sure makes a difference.”

Weiland knows of another amputee who competes, but it’s not common, he said.

“It makes me work a little harder because it’s definitely a lot more difficult for me to do a lot of the obstacles. But I’m not going to let it hold me back,” Weiland said.

Weiland pressed on, scaling up slick, moving panels, hanging from suspended platforms and using his strength and endurance to propel him through the course. Then he approached the log runners, a series of rotating logs that competitors must run across.

He ran past one log, then two, then three. And as he stepped onto the fourth and final log, his right foot landed too short of the log’s center to keep him balanced. It spun underneath him, and he fell.

But Weiland wasn’t going to fall into the water below without a fight. As he fell, he was able to hook his arms around the log and hang from it.

“I realized I wasn’t wet yet and there was a little glimmer of hope,” he said. “That’s all I needed to keep moving forward. I thought, ‘How can I possibly get out of this?’”

While he clung to the log with all his might, Weiland said he tried to work out a plan and break it down into steps.

“I’m hanging there thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so awesome, but this is so horrible,’” he said. “I reached down deep into part of my soul — and that’s just what you have to do sometimes when it’s on the line.”

With the crowd emphatically cheering him on, Weiland worked to swing his legs up and onto the previous log until he felt them catch. Then he rolled over to get upright across the logs in a push-up position. Weiland tried to move and felt his foot slip momentarily.

“I was exhausted, and I had nothing left,” he said. “But the crowd was into it. My friends and family were on the sideline, and I could hear them screaming for me. So I thought, ‘One more time.’”

Despite his fatigue, Weiland gave it one last shot and tried to push himself back up to a standing position. But the log rolled out from under him, and he plunged into the water.

“I hit that water, and so many emotions happened so quickly,” Weiland said. “I was frustrated like, ‘No, I wanted to hit that buzzer.’ But at the same time, this awesome feeling of accomplishment came over me.”

One of the show’s commentators said it was one of the greatest rounds they’ve seen.

Gary Weiland jumps to a suspended platform along the course on an episode of American Ninja Warrior . Elizabeth Morris/NBC

When Weiland got off the course, he went over to his son — who was holding a sign that read “My dad’s an amputee. What superpower does yours have?” — and wrapped him in a hug.

“I just wanted to prove to him that you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it,” he said. “You just have to adapt and overcome, and that’s what I came out of the water feeling.”

Weiland had to keep quiet about the results of his competition for a few months. But he eventually got to share this high point of his life Tuesday.

“It’s so strange to say this, but I feel like I’m competing at the highest level in multiple areas of my life now,” he said.

Weiland shared the night with a watch party of about 200 people, including friends, family, the mayor, City Council members and the fire chief.

“The community just came together and supported me,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better city and department to work for.”

While Weiland didn’t complete the course this time, he said his time competing as a ninja is far from over. He already qualified for finals in Las Vegas next month. And he’s hoping for more opportunities on the show.

“I’ve got to get that buzzer,” Weiland said. “No matter what happens to you in life, you just can’t give up. Keep moving one step at a time. Adapt and overcome.”

