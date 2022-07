DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Just in time for the biggest holiday travel weekend of the year, there are issues at some airports across the country. Detroit pilots with Delta Airlines are taking part in an informational picket as pilots continue to negotiate a new contract. The pilots saying they are being overworked post-pandemic due to employee shortages and that has caused some of the problems with the airlines including Delta.

