The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Wednesday near Mt. Sinai Road that left one victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”. A release from the office Wednesday afternoon said deputies were in the area of Murphy School Road in Orange County to respond to a 911 call about “a verbal disturbance and the sound of gunfire.” They later found a man lying on the road and yelling for help after sustaining several injuries from gunshots.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO