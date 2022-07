The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating in Operation Dry Water this upcoming July 4th weekend. Operation Dry Water is a weekend of education and enforcement about the dangers of impaired boating throughout the state. One of the many lakes that will be an area of focus is Percy Priest Lake that spans from Smyrna to Nashville. The TWRA will be on heightened alert for those who are boating under the influence (BUI).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO