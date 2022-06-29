ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

New campground at Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs opens

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ookFC_0gQERqGc00

For Park Manager Grant Carstens, the old campground at Lake Manawa State Park was out-of-date with maintenance issues. Longtime campers like Denise Benedict noticed it too.

"Honestly, there was not a lot of upkeep on the last one, I feel like, it was kind of just a drag, kind of went downhill quite a bit. When we were camping, we had a tree snap on the top of one of our tents, so we left earlier that year," Benedict said.

That's why park leaders decided to go back to the drawing board, opening a new campground.

Some of the amenities include a shower house, full hook-up campsites, a gated entrance for campers and a paved walking trail connected to the beach. There's also the Dreamland Playground.

"It's clean, paved and the bathrooms are really nice," campers Lynn & Marla Patrick said.

You can also make online reservations for all 40 of the campsite as far out as 90 days in advance, up until 9 p.m. on the same day of your arrival, but that's if a site is available.

"Makes it a lot easier for campers to figure out what's available and everything like that. If you go online, you can see which sites are available for which days," Carstens said.

Nebraskans and other non-Iowans visiting the park will have to pay a fee of $5 for the day if they're enjoying the beach or playground. But if they have a campsite rented, they don't have to pay the fee.

While Benedict would like more shade at the campground, she appreciates a "staycation" as a mother from Council Bluffs given the high costs of fuel and travel.

"I get all the family together. That's nice. All the kids come. We don't get a lot of that because a lot of them are grown and out of the house, have their own families," Benedict said.

The campgrounds are fully booked this Fourth of July weekend. Iowa DNR stresses that fireworks are prohibited in state parks, but you can still use items like sparklers.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s only sandstone cave is hidden near downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Robber’s Cave is tucked away off Highway 2 in Lincoln, just south of Van Dorn Street, with stories from years past etched all around. While descending the stairs into Robber’s Cave, visitors can feel the history thick in the air, but there’s more than meets the eye.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

City Of Omaha Holiday Solid Waste Collection Next Week

A reminder for residents in the city of Omaha: garbage and recyclable collections will be delayed next week with the July 4th holiday being on a Monday forming the three day Independence Day holiday weekend. The city's solid waste collection contractor "F-C-C" says next week's collections in the city of...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Council Bluffs, IA
Lifestyle
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
kmaland.com

Nebraska Bush Pullers rolling into Mills County Saturday

(Malvern) -- Mills County is ready for some high-octane fun this Saturday. On July 2, a number of powerful machines will be rolling into the fairgrounds for the Mills County Fair Tractor Pull. The night's event is being hosted by the Nebraska Bush Pullers, who are making their fifth trip back to the area. Ryan Wilgenbusch, a spokesperson for the pull, says the show the Pullers put on is unmatched.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Annual fireworks show set for Sunday night

It was in the early 2000s when Ron Vlach found out that Fremont’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show was in jeopardy. “Whoever was putting on the show at Fremont decided it was too much work and too much planning,” said Vlach, a military veteran. “We figured that all of the smaller communities around Fremont have a fireworks show so I talked to a few of my friends and they said we should just resurrect it.”
FREMONT, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campgrounds#Camping#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Lynn Marla Patrick#Non Iowans
104star.com

This Year’s FNBO Independence Day Fireworks at Werner Park

It’s that time of year! This year’s FNBO Independence Day Fireworks at Werner Park are going to be bigger and better than ever! Star 104.5 is providing the soundtrack to the fireworks after the July 4th Omaha Storm Chasers game! Martie Cordaro, the President of the Storm Chasers is here to tell us what to expect at this years event!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of protesters was among those helping Omaha reopen one of its most popular public spaces on Friday morning. Protesters carrying signs with pro-choice messages watched as city officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon at the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall then immediately dispersed into the public space.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large sportsbook coming to Omaha and Lincoln

NEBRASKA CITY - Two casinos presenting gambling, horse racing and sports betting are making their way to Nebraska next year. WarHorse Gaming, which is operated by the Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) Tribe, is opening casinos in Omaha and Lincoln. The Omaha location at Horseman's Park is expected to compete with casinos across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Motorcyclists band together to remember killed rider

People are already enjoying the sights and sounds of the new Gene Leahy Mall. Crowds gather to watch a performance at Gene Leahy Mall. A few spotty showers with a couple rumbles of thunder south of the metro this morning. Showers fade away by afternoon, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth man killed, another injured in Mills County wreck

(Pacific Junction) – A Plattsmouth man was killed and another injured in a single vehicle crash in Mills County Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Dane W. Carlson was driving a 2002 BMW 325 eastbound on 221st Street near 210th Street southeast of Pacific Junction sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, a passerby noticed the vehicle in the ditch. The patrol says the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went into the ditch and rolled several times.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Giant companies are buying up Nebraska homes

Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy