A Look Inside Natalie Portman’s Longtime Los Angeles Home

Natalie Portman is an award-winning actor who made her big screen debut in Léon: The Professional when she was just 12 years old. Over the years, the Israeli-born star has been featured in more than 50 films and today has a net worth of around $90 million. In 2012, Portman married French choreographer Benjamin Millepied with whom she moved to Paris with for a time after he became the director of dance for the Paris Opera Ballet. However, while living abroad Portman kept her home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Hollywood.

Here’s a look inside Portman’s longtime Los Angeles residence as well as her estate in Montecito that she sold in 2021 for $8 million.

Portman lived in Paris for years but decided to move back to the U.S.

Portman and Millepied lived in Paris for two years. When they moved back to the U.S. in 2016, Portman pointed out some of the differences between Parisians and Americans.

“Everyone smiles a lot here. It’s so nice,” the Black Swan star said about Los Angeles during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Portman then revealed that people in the City of Light are “cool” but “there’s a lot of rules of politeness, and codes of behavior that you have to follow.”

“A friend of mine taught me when you go in some place, you have to say ‘Bonjour’ before you say anything else,” Portman shared. “And then you have to wait two seconds before you say anything else … or they’ll think you’re super rude, and they’ll be rude to you.”

Portman has owned a home in Los Angeles for several years

Portman purchased a home in Loz Feliz in 2009 before she wed her husband.

After selling her New York City condo in 2008 for the asking price of $6.5 million, the Jackie actor spent $3.7 million on a pad in the gated Laughlin Park community located in the Los Feliz area of Hollywood in LA County.

The mini-mansion was built in the 1930s and boasts some exquisite craftsmanship with hardwood floors throughout. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 4,866 square feet of living space plus an additional 18,000 square feet of gardens all around it. Some of its amenities include a courtyard entry to the main foyer, two guest houses, a stone loggia, and a swimming pool.

The star sold her 10-acre estate in Montecito

Portman also owned a huge property in the Montecito section of Santa Barbara County.

The Thor star and Millepied dropped more than $6 million on the 10-acre estate in 2017. They sold it for a cool $8 million to Chicago-based tech entrepreneur David Kalt in 2021.

Portman’s former adobe is a steel and concrete structure that encompasses indoor-outdoor living offering views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by lush gardens. It’s nearly 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house’s most unique feature is the “great room,” which has three side-by-side garage doors that disappear when they roll up to the ceiling for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

