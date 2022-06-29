ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Reveals His Favorite Song off of ‘Harry’s House’ (And It’s Not ‘As It Was’)

By Julia Dzurillay
 3 days ago

Harry’s House includes fan-favorite tracks like “Late Night Talking” and “Matilda.” During one podcast, Harry Styles mentioned his favorite songs from the 2022 album . Here’s what we know about this artist and the significance behind his newest project.

Harry Styles released his album ‘Harry’s House’ in 2022

Harry Styles performs during Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

First rising to stardom as a member of One Direction, Styles has since branched out on his own to find an indie/pop-rock sound. He released “Watermelon Sugar” and earned his first Grammy Award. He also reached over a billion Spotify plays on “Sign of the Times.”

In 2022, the singer premiered his latest album — Harry’s House . This production, released on May 20, came with 13 original songs, all featuring the vocals of Styles. It became a favorite of many fans, with some sharing their favorite tracks on social media.

“I like all the tracks on Harry’s new album, but I have to say that my favorite songs are: “Matilda,” “Daydreaming,” “Love of my Life,” “As it Was,” and “Satellite,” one Reddit user said. “It’s so hard to pick, though, because it’s such a good album.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H5v3kku4y6Q?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Harry Styles revealed his favorite songs from ‘Harry’s House’

While appearing as a guest on The Sprout Podcast , Styles mentioned his work on Harry’s House . He even picked a few of his “personal favorites” from this collection.

“I would say ‘Matilda’ is probably a personal favorite,” says Styles. “I think maybe ‘Little Freak’ is a personal favorite as well, just because I think it was rare and made in a hotel room in Tokyo.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Styles revealed that “Matilda” is about a real-life person and the character of the same name from Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel and film reimagination.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E07s5ZYygMg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

What is the most popular song from ‘Harry’s House’?

Of course, sitting at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 music chart is Styles’ “As It Was,” which offered the first glimpse into this artist’s latest era. Technically, “As It Was” was released as a single several days before the whole album was available for streaming.

“As It Was” aside, when it comes to Spotify streaming numbers, “Late Night Talking” is the most popular choice — the song currently has over 140 million Spotify plays. “Matilda” holds over 95 million Spotify plays, also making it a fan-favorite track. This album, as a whole, is especially sentimental for Styles.

“The Harry that made ‘Harry’s House’ is probably the most comfortable,” Styles said during the same podcast. “I used to be so afraid of, kind of who I was if I didn’t do it (music.)  And I don’t feel kind of afraid of that anymore.”

“And I think in a lot of ways, that allows me to just enjoy it more,” he added. “And I think, you know, I’ve always felt incredibly lucky to get to do this as my job.”

RELATED: Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Breaks 1 Day Streaming Record With 8.3 Million Streams

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

