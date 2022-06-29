Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument to 9 miles northeast of Albin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Harrisburg, Flahertys Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

