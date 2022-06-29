ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer; Fall River; Oglala Lakota THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...WESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND EASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 21:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large quantities of hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wall, Interior, Scenic, Quinn, Grindstone, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Cottonwood, Sheep Mountain Table, Delta 9 Missile Silo, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, Delta 1 Launch Facility and northern Badlands National Park. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 105 and 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument to 9 miles northeast of Albin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Harrisburg, Flahertys Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Converse; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CONVERSE CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA PLATTE WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

