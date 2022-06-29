Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
As part of the strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, California is testing more than 300,000 people every day. Between state-run sites, city-run sites, healthcare providers and private companies, there are more and more options to get tested for the coronavirus in the Bay Area. A map made by ABC7 News' data journalism team plots out every testing location in the nine Bay Area counties. Zoom in to the map below to see the options near you. Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window. The green pins show open testing locations, yellow pins show sites where testing is restricted to only certain groups, orange pins show temporarily closed locations and blue pins show locations that are scheduled to open. The red pins are testing sites that have since closed. RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know Click a pin on the map and you'll see the testing site's address, hours, the type of test(s) they conduct and contact information. Many testing sites require appointments, so it's best to call ahead or visit their website before heading over. "There are no out-of-pocket costs for medically-necessary testing" in California, says the state. If you have insurance, your insurance company will billed. If not, the state will cover the cost. If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here . Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
