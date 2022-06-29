ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3W4P_0gQERWoC00

As part of the strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, California is testing more than 300,000 people every day. Between state-run sites, city-run sites, healthcare providers and private companies, there are more and more options to get tested for the coronavirus in the Bay Area.

A map made by ABC7 News' data journalism team plots out every testing location in the nine Bay Area counties. Zoom in to the map below to see the options near you.

Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.

The green pins show open testing locations, yellow pins show sites where testing is restricted to only certain groups, orange pins show temporarily closed locations and blue pins show locations that are scheduled to open. The red pins are testing sites that have since closed.

RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

Click a pin on the map and you'll see the testing site's address, hours, the type of test(s) they conduct and contact information. Many testing sites require appointments, so it's best to call ahead or visit their website before heading over.

"There are no out-of-pocket costs for medically-necessary testing" in California, says the state. If you have insurance, your insurance company will billed. If not, the state will cover the cost.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here .

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
calmatters.network

Efforts to curb airplane noise leave Palo Alto leaders fuming

As the San Francisco International Airport explores new flights procedures for reducing airplane noise over Bay Area communities, Palo Alto is voicing frustrations that its concerns continue to fall under the radar. The most recent dispute between the city and the airport was detailed in an exchange of letters between...
PALO ALTO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Abc7 News
NBC Bay Area

Stay Cool This Summer at These Bay Area Water Parks

If you're in San Francisco, you might not be as accustomed to triple-digit temperatures — but if you head inland this summer, you'll be turning on the AC as soon as you cross the Bay Bridge. If you're looking for ways to stay cool this summer — besides air...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gas tax, Golden Gate Bridge toll and BART fare increases take effect

OAKLAND, Calif. - It is now more expensive to travel in the Bay Area. As of Friday morning, there will be increases in fares, tolls and even gas prices. California's state gas tax officially increases 3 cents a gallon, just as the country is seeing the average price of gas to slightly decline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
globalcirculate.com

San Francisco sushi restaurant permanently closes after eviction

Kaisen Sushi, known for fast service and fresh, inexpensive rolls, has quietly closed after five years in San Francisco. A letter, which was dated June 21 and posted on the restaurant’s storefront, informed customers that the business located at 71 5th St. was “permanently closing soon.” The owner, who is listed by the California Secretary of State’s office as Adisorn Khamtalob, shared that the closure wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy