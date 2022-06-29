ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

U.S. Supreme Court ruling expands states’ authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land

By Keith Schubert
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uc34c_0gQERQVq00

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling allows the state to prosecute non-Native people accused of committing crimes against Native people on tribal lands. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that states can prosecute non-Native people who commit crimes against a Native person on tribal lands, a dramatic move for tribal sovereignty that undoes decades of practice.

Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who is non-Native, was sentenced to 35 years in prison stemming from a 2015 child neglect conviction in Oklahoma against his Native American stepdaughter within the state’s Cherokee Reservation. Castro-Huerta challenged the conviction, citing the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which held states cannot prosecute crimes committed on Native American lands without federal approval.

In this case, Oklahoma argued that because Castro-Huerta is non-Native, McGirt does not bar his prosecution by the state, and the Supreme Court agreed.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who authored the court’s majority opinion, raised questions about the eastern part of Oklahoma, including Tulsa, being labeled as “Indian Country.”

“About two million people live there, and the vast majority are not Indians,” he wrote. “The classification of eastern Oklahoma as Indian country has raised urgent questions about which government or governments have jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed there.”

Kavanaugh listed multiple decisions going back to 1845 to support the argument that Indian reservations are “part of the surrounding state” and are subject to the state’s jurisdiction “except as forbidden by federal law.”

“In short, the court’s precedents establish that Indian country is part of a state’s territory and that, unless preempted, states have jurisdiction over crimes committed in Indian Country,” Kavanaugh wrote for the majority.

Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., and Amy Coney Barrett joined Kavanaugh in the majority. At the same time, Neil Gorsuch joined the three liberal justices — Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor — in dissent.

In his dissent, Gorsuch praised the 1832 decision Worcester v. Georgia, which ruled state law had no power in Indian country without congressional authorization.

“The decision established a foundational rule that would persist for over 200 years: Native American Tribes retain their sovereignty unless and until Congress ordains otherwise,” Gorsuch wrote.

He argued that Wednesday’s ruling was reneging on a promise made to the Cherokee after their exile to what became Oklahoma.

“The federal government promised the tribe that it would remain forever free from interference by state authorities. Only the Tribe or the federal government could punish crimes by or against tribal members on tribal lands,” he wrote. “Where this Court once stood firm, today it wilts … Where our predecessors refused to participate in one state’s unlawful power grab at the expense of the Cherokee, today’s Court accedes to another’s. Respectfully, I dissent.”

Gorsuch pushed back on the majority’s argument that a state possesses “inherent” sovereign power to prosecute crimes on tribal reservations until and unless Congress “preempts” that authority.

“The Court emphasizes that states normally wield broad police powers within their borders absent some preemptive federal law,” he wrote. “But the effort to wedge tribes into that paradigm is a category error. Tribes are not private organizations within state boundaries. Their reservations are not glorified private campgrounds. Tribes are sovereigns.”

Keaton Sunchild, political director at Western Native Voice, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for Native rights in Montana, said the ruling sets a dangerous criterion going forward.

“Obviously we fear that this starts a dangerous precedent of stripping tribal sovereignty and blurring the lines between the treaties made between the federal government and the tribes across the country,” he said. “This is something that we have long just assumed is settled on between state governments, federal governments and tribal governments … I guess the five justices thought differently and now we have to worry about what happens next with tribal rights, who knows what else could be under attack and potentially stripped next.”

He added that the decision is expected to have a harmful impact going forward. “We will likely see more states meddling in tribal affairs and the taking away of autonomy that tribes have had available to them for decades.”

The Native American Fund said in a statement that the ruling “strikes” against the sovereignty of tribal nations and the consequences of the decision for tribal nations, the federal government, and states will take time to unravel.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today is an attack on tribal sovereignty and the hard-fought progress of our ancestors to exercise our inherent sovereignty over our own territories,” said National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp in the release. “It was only a few months ago that Congress loudly supported tribal sovereignty and tribal criminal jurisdiction with the passage of the Violence Against Women’s Act, reaffirming the right of Tribal Nations to protect their own people and communities, but make no mistake, today, the Supreme Court has dealt a massive blow to tribal sovereignty and Congress must, again, respond.”

About this story

This story was originally published by Daily Montanan , which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com. Follow Daily Montanan on Facebook and Twitter .

The post U.S. Supreme Court ruling expands states’ authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for ignoring woman’s injury and ‘unbearable pain’

A western Iowa nursing home already considered one of the nation’s worst could soon be facing additional penalties. According to state records, inspectors visited Pottawattamie County’s Oakland Manor in May, in response to several complaints. While there, inspectors cited the home for violations of 17 federal regulations. The inspectors alleged the nursing staff had failed […] The post Nursing home cited for ignoring woman’s injury and ‘unbearable pain’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit

Parks Marina, a staple of East Okoboji Lake in northwest Iowa, removed lake bed sediment last year near its boat forklift station without a permit — a repeat offense, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The marina was recently fined $5,000 for the infraction but was granted an “after-the-fact permit” to approve the […] The post Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions

By Stefanie Lindquist Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, state laws, rather than federal law, will now determine whether someone can legally get an abortion. It also means that state Supreme Courts will become much more important in deciding the validity of state laws on abortion. The U.S. […] The post State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Republicans Can Defend North Carolina Voter ID Law

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Republican lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene in a lawsuit challenging a voter ID law that they believed the state's Democratic attorney general was unlikely to defend strongly enough. In a 8-1 decision https://tmsnrt.rs/3ndjwKA authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Fawn Sharp
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Court Case#State Governments#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Non Native#Al Drago Getty Images#Native American#The Supreme Court#Indians
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson – live: New Supreme Court justice to be sworn in as Stephen Breyer retires

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointee is being sworn in today. She will become the first Black woman to sit on the court, and will replace Stephen Breyer to join the current court’s two other liberals, Barack Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.Ms Brown Jackson’s confirmation was never in serious doubt thanks to the Democrats’ control of both the White House and the Senate, but her hearings nonetheless saw several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attack her for her supposed radicalism and alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers.She was also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
TIME

What the Supreme Court Loses With Justice Breyer's Retirement

During the quarter-century year career on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer constantly cultivated two judicial virtues now increasingly absent from the federal bench. The first is a careful, empirical cast of mind, constantly alive to the lived experience of litigants, institutions, and the world. The second is a humility about the limits of his own knowledge. These led him as a profound respect for other, more democratic bodies such as Congress, federal agencies. and state legislatures. Under their sway, Breyer vindicated “ Our Democratic Constitution ” as finely as anyone else to grace the high court bench.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘The Anticanon of Indian Law’: Gorsuch and Liberals Slam Kavanaugh’s Majority for ‘Embarrassing’ and ‘Ahistorical’ Reasoning

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Wednesday that states have jurisdiction concurrent with that of the federal government to prosecute crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians on Native American lands. Brett Kavanaugh penned the majority decision, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy