Tomah, WI

Tomah man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-year-old boy

By Duaa Israr
 3 days ago

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County judge sentenced 37-year-old Marcus Anderson to life in prison without parole.

A jury found the Tomah man guilty of first degree intentional homicide after he beat 3-year-old Kyson Rice to death in May 2019.

200 bruises.

“1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 , 9 , 10,” one family member counted at the hearing Wednesday, punching the podium for every punch Rice received.

Tomah police who answered a call for a medical emergency found that Kyson had multiple blunt- trauma injuries.

“Everlasting scars on officers, paramedics, nurses and doctors who tried to save the life of Kyson,” one officer said.

Kyson was taken to a nearby Gundersen Health System hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested Anderson and a jury convicted him of 11 counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse.

“It was a perfect day, and Kyson should have been out there playing with them. But he wasn’t. Because of Mr. Anderson,” said the prosecution.

Family members remembered the 3-year-old boy, saying he loved to fly in his uncle’s helicopter and called Spider-Man his favorite hero. Kyson’s casket was decorated with a Spider-Man sticker.

“He forever has Spider-Man with him in his grave,” said the prosecution.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman sentenced Anderson to life in prison without parole

“Mr. Anderson, the blood of Kyson Rice will never ever come off your hands,” Goodman said.

Anderson has maintained his innocence, and said Kyson fell in the shower.

“I have struggled with this everyday and seek more understanding of what happened and what I told this court,” Anderson said at the hearing.

He told the judge he thinks about Kyson every day.

“I wish every day I could bring him back. I would give my life for his,” Anderson said.

Goodman said Anderson is a danger to society.

“It will be well worth every penny the taxpayers will pay to keep you locked up in prison until you die,” Goodman said.

Prosecutors and the medical examiners say the only way 200 bruises appeared on a little boy’s body was by torture.

Kyson’s mother was at the sentencing. In a written statement, she said Kyson should have graduated from kindergarten.

Anderson was sentenced to additional jail time for 10 other counts.

