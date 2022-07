PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a recent robbery. Authorities state that on June 15, 2022, at 9:40 pm, the victim, a 68-year-old-male, was delivering food to 2120 E. Allegheny Avenue when he was approached by three unknown black males who demanded his money taking $100 from his pockets. The victim was also assaulted during the incident but was able to fight off the attackers and drive himself to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO