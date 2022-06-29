Wichita Falls resident celebrates 104th birthday

DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino will host a free fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day this Sunday. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the casino, and free parking is available for attendees. Several promotions will also be available at the casino afterward for guests 21 or over.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
Here in Wichita Falls, there are a lot of excellent dining options. There are so many options that choosing where to go when your stomach is growling might be challenging. So, to reduce the options, here is a list of the top ten Yelp-rated eateries in Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is hard at work preparing for this year’s Fourth in the Falls. For the first time ever, the city and Sheppard Air Force Base have joined forces to host this event. Usually they alternate between hosting it at SAFB...
Can you smelllllllllllllllllll what The Rock is cooking!!!!! (Every a**hole writing a story on this will be making this joke and I will as well) In case you did not know, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has his own tequila company. Doing some research on it today and I discovered something very interesting. The Teremana Tequila company has a food truck where they give out FREE food and margaritas.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If your interested in a chance for your child to experience the joy of volunteering in their community, Meals on Wheels Kids Community Champions Day may be the perfect opportunity. Kid’s of all ages are invited to share this day of giving by delivering their...
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Casper is a three-month-old puppy who is very sweet, he loves people and playing with other dogs, and he is looking for a forever home!. Officials with the Humane Society said they aren’t entirely sure of Casper’s breeds, but they don’t expect Casper to grow any larger than 50 pounds.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Music is a 2-year-old cat who loves to eat, sleep...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Loki is an eight-month-old mixed breed who is loving, well behaved and likes to lounge around. If you are interested...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with the therapy dogs at Moffett Library. It’s an event that’s been helping student destress ahead of finals week for...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the edge of downtown, the vintage store Alley Cat is expanding. The owners are taking over the business right next door and will merge the entire space into one. With just under 40,000 square feet for both areas, it’s an exciting opportunity for the owner to expand her collection.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the Fourth of July Weekend just around the corner, you’ve been invited to celebrate America’s independence during the Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival. Today, 7News was joined by Arts and Humanities Administrator, Jason Poudrier, and Tiffany Bechtel with the City of Lawton for...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be hot as a firecracker this 4th of July weekend. Highs will be above 100 with any hopes of a cooling shower remaining very low. With that said, there will be a few stray showers around during the afternoon. Plenty of triple digits head our way next week with a large dome of very hot weather setting up over us.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels continue to decline across Texoma, so the City of Wichita Falls is approaching stage one of their drought plan. We’ve had 15 days of 100+ degree weather so far this summer and we aren’t even in July yet. It looks like...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of women gathered to protest the overturning of Roe V Wade, saying freedom isn’t what they feel after this decision. The group of approximately 20 gathered along Northwest Ferris Drive from about 10 this morning. The protest organizer, Gabby Tolle, says they just...
It's been called one of the most haunted places in all of Oklahoma, and that's saying a lot. There are all kinds of creepy and disturbing stories about this location being told, some even becoming legends. So what is this haunted place and what are the stories people are telling?...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After Wichita County issued a burn ban on June 27, county officials are now providing guidance on how to safely and legally use fireworks. County officials said the best advice they can offer is to leave it to the professionals and attend public displays, such as the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family was on vacation when the fire happened back in May. Relatives were the ones to let them know what was going on. They expected to arrive and find some parts of the structure still standing ‚but instead they came back to a pile of rubble covered in dirt.
OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July little early, you can head on over to Olney this evening!. Olney is having their Second Annual Olney in America event from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight at the Olney Country Club!. There will be over...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be near 100 both Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine. We may see small drops in temperatures along with small rain chances for Sunday. The Fourth of July and beyond looks hot!
