ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Democratic Candidate Josh Shapiro Rallies for Abortion Rights in Philly, as PA Governor’s Race Stakes Heighten

By Emily Rizzo
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade, eyes are...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 2

Related
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WITF

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

The proposed ban complicates budget negotiations as GOP lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf try to complete the process before the June 30 deadline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Record voter turnout for Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The May Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial primaries had some of the highest voter turnouts in decades According to Franklin & Marshall College’s Polling & Opinion Center, voter turnout for Republicans was the highest for a Pennsylvania midterm primary since 1994, and for Democrats the highest since 2002. Nearly 40% of Republicans turned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Philadelphia Mass Turbulence of 1947?

Philadelphia, PA - If you've never been to Philadelphia, you might be wondering: What was The Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947?. Well, it's an incredible event that is widely considered to be one of the most bizarre and terrifying in human history. It's difficult to put into words how scary it was, and yet, it really never happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe Vs Wade#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Whyy
CBS Philly

Pa. Lawmakers Pass Bill To Crack Down On Illegal Dirt Bikes, ATVs In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia. For a first offense, violators could face a $50 fine and up to 10 days in jail. For a second offense, the fine rises to up to $300 and offenders could face 30 days in jail. It also clarifies the definitions of the vehicles. The bill passed both chambers on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

Several Proposed State Bills Would Make It More Difficult to Get an Abortion in PA

The state legislature has offered up several pieces of legislation to address abortion in Pennsylvania. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports many of the dozen pending proposals would make it harder to get one. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/24/pennsylvania-lawmakers-have-plenty-of-abortion-proposals-to-offer-the-next-governor/. (Original air-date: 6/30/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Deadline nears for passage of Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are running out of time to reach a deal for the state budget. The deadline is midnight. Pennsylvania Senate Republicans have signaled it is unlikely they will reach a deal by that time. The state Senate has already scheduled sessions for the weekend. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy