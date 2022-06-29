ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Grieving mom of slain vet berates Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in court

By Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgUnH_0gQEOpvA00

The inconsolable mother of a US Army veteran who was stabbed to death in a Harlem brawl went off on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in court Wednesday, accusing the besieged prosecutor of botching the case.

“I don’t want to hear nothing else, Yoran,” Madeline Brame screamed at prosecutor Dafna Yoran as one of the defendants in her son’s murder case got just seven years for his role in the 2018 slaying.

“Take that restorative justice bulls–t and shove it up your asses,” Brame yelled in Manhattan Supreme Court. “Not for murder.”

The courtroom outburst came as defendant Travis Stewart got the slap-on-the-wrist prison term after pleading guilty to gang assault in a deal struck with Bragg’s office.

Brame’s son, Hason Correa, 35, a vet and married father of three was beaten and stabbed to death in 2018 after getting jumped by at least four people, including Stewart, during a scuffle in Harlem. His 66-year-old father was seriously injured in the melee.

Another defendant, Mary Saunders, served about one year in jail while the case lingered in court before she pleaded guilty to assault, also as part of a plea deal, earlier this year an d got no extra jail time .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y28zg_0gQEOpvA00
Hason Correa, seen with his family, was beaten and stabbed to death in 2018.

Her two brothers, James and Chris Saunders, remain in jail, and will both go on trial for the murder, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors said earlier this year that it would be difficult to make a case against Stewart and Mary Saunders.

But the slain vet’s grieving mom slammed the prosecutor on the case, accusing of her sitting “with her tail between her legs” since she was assigned to it.

Brame said if the original prosecutor on the case, who has since left Bragg’s office, were still there “all four of [the defendants] would have went to trial,” predicting that “a jury would have decided they were guilty based on the video evidence and the 33 witnesses!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ez7Pn_0gQEOpvA00
Travis Stewart appears at a bail hearing for his murder case in the death of Hason Correa.
Steven Hirsch

She also unloaded on defense lawyer Toni Messina.

“Bulls–t! Bulls–t! Bulls–t!” Brame yelled in court. “Take your restorative progressive justice bulls–t and shove it up your ass, Messina!”

Bragg’s office pointed out that James and Chris Saunders would still go on trial when asked for comment.

Prosecutors have said that while the 34-year-old Stewart had been involved in the fight, he wasn’t part of the brawl when James Saunders allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Correa nine times.

Yoran also said during Mary Saunders’ hearing earlier this year that prosecutors “do not believe that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mary Saunders knew that her brother had a knife, or that she shared the intent to kill Hason Correa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQRAB_0gQEOpvA00
Bragg has received flack for his soft-on-crime policies since he took office.
Gabriella Bass

In a scathing letter to Bragg and Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month, Brame slammed the DA for not consulting her before cutting the plea deals with Stewart and Mary Saunders.

“You violated my rights as a crime victim to be fully informed and to be heard,” the grieving mother wrote. “Why would you dismiss murder charges against half of the participants when the murder and their roles were caught on video?”

In court Wednesday, Brame’s pain continued to surge to the surface.

“In the four years that I sat through this I never missed a court date,” she said. “I never once saw one ounce of remorse from Mr. Stewart. I saw smiles, waving, blowing kisses like he’s a rock star. Not one drop!

“He took everything from us when he took my son. He took my grandchildren’s father.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Murder of Azsia Johnson was ‘a premeditated execution,’ prosecutors say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a request to remand bail from defendant Isaac Argro, prosecutors described his alleged murder of Azsia Johnson as “a premeditated execution.” Argro, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. According to prosecutors, on the night of June 29, Argro asked Johnson — the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan bodega worker stabs customer to death in brawl

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the store, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

'Stampede' of NYPD officers retiring: report

NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeing a major exodus of officers, as 523 members left the force in June alone. 123 of those officers resigned, the most resignations the NYPD has seen in a single month in at least a decade. So far this year, 2,119 police officers have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily News

NYPD auxiliary officer shot and robbed of motorcycle in the Bronx

An NYPD auxiliary officer was shot Saturday as a group of thieves stole his motorcycle in the Bronx, police said. The 23-year-old NYPD volunteer had just dropped someone off on Independence Ave. near W. 239th St. in Kingsbridge around 4:30 a.m. when three men surrounded him and demanded his bike, cops said. The trio then pounced on the victim, and swiped his Kawasaki motorcycle, a bag and his ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Justice for Junior’ suspects ordered the slaying of a beloved Bronx teen 4 years ago: prosecutors say

THE BRONX (PIX11)— As the jury patiently heard lawyers dissect the notorious infighting of a Dominican Republic gang on Friday, their focus shifted when a grieving mom entered the Bronx courtroom. Leandra Feliz, the mother of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, took her seat in the second row behind the prosecution when the jury, almost in unison, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Steven Hirsch
Daily Beast

Cops Nab Suspect in Brutal NYC Triple Homicide in Maine

After murdering his former girlfriend and two of her family members, Travis Blake hightailed it out of New York City, police said. One week after the family members’ bodies were found in his Queens home and one day after he was named a suspect, Blake was tracked down by police in Bar Harbor, Maine. Cops found Blake’s 55-year-old former girlfriend, Karlene Barnett, stabbed several times along with her 22-year-old niece gagged and bound to a bed and her 36-year-old son with severe head trauma. Blake will be extradited to New York to be prosecuted for the murders. “All of us are trying to fathom how this animal took out three people,” Danielle Richardson, a friend of Barnett’s son, told the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman mowed down by van in deadly Bronx hit and run

A speeding hit-and-run driver killed a woman trying to cross a Bronx street, police said Saturday. The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was crossing West Farms Road near Rodman Place in West Farms around 10:15 p.m. Friday when a speeding white van plowed into her, cops said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground, suffering from serious injuries, cops said. EMS rushed her ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

One man killed, another wounded in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD says

One man was fatally blasted in the face and another man was wounded during a bizarre Brooklyn shooting, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a report of gunshots near the corner of Stanley Ave. and Crescent St. in East New York around 11 p.m. Friday found the two victims sprawled out on the street. One of them, 37, was bleeding from gunshot wounds to the chest and groin, police said. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
ourtownny.com

Vigil for a Young Mother

At a vigil on Thursday evening organized by Council Member Julie Menin, community members and elected officials gathered on the Upper East Side to mourn the death of Azsia Johnson, 20, who was walking her baby daughter in a stroller on East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue last Wednesday evening when a gunman fatally shot her in the head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Grieving#Harlem#Violent Crime#Us Army#Manhattan Supreme Court
New York Post

14-year-old busted for shooting at cop car in Staten Island

A 14-year-old boy was busted after he shot at two police officers in a cop car in Staten Island, authorities said. The uniformed officers were driving in a marked police cruiser near Prince Street and Vanderbilt Avenue around 10:10 p.m. when the teen approached them and opened fire, missing both officers and the vehicle, police said. The teen fled on foot but officers caught up with him and took him into custody. A handgun was recovered, cops said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Beast

NYC Teen Accused in Vicious Hate Crime Attacks Is Stabbed to Death

A teenager who allegedly committed two brutal hate crime attacks against Sikhs in New York City has been stabbed to death, police announced Friday. Officers found the 19-year-old stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn, with the blade used to kill him laying beside him missing a handle. Douglas was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died. Nirmal Singh, visiting NYC from India, was one of Douglas’ alleged victims. Douglas was charged with breaking his nose as Singh was strolling through the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Queens. Douglas was also charged with mugging two other Sikh men with a friend—hitting them with wooden sticks, robbing them, punching them, and snatching the turbans from their heads.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty Male DOC Employee Charged with Assault

An off-duty male New York City employee was arrested and charged with assault in the 40th precinct, according to the NYPD. The precinct serves Port Morris, Mott Haven, and Melrose. Abdou Bawa, 50, a NYC Department of Corrections employee was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy