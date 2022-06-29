ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Amy Duggar Sued By Landlord For Reportedly Refusing To Pay Rent For Former Clothing Store

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
@amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy King (neé Duggar) and her husband, Dillon , are being sued by the landlord that owns the building of their former clothing store.

The couple opened a physical location for their clothing business titled 3130 in Springdale, Arkansas, but later moved to a new spot in the Rogers area back in 2021. Now, Hillcrest Holdings LLC has filed a lawsuit against them for allegedly failing to pay rent at the first location.

@amyrachelleking/Instagram

Hillcrest Holdings LLC is claiming Amy and Dillon agreed to a five year lease in October 2018 for the amount of $3,332.83 per month, and later added a second part of the building to their agreement, bumping up rent to $6,665.66 per month, which was meant to continue through May 31, 2024.

"3130 occupied the premises until August 2021 at which time it vacated the premises which constitutes a default of the Lease and Amendment and a breach of contract," the court documents reportedly stated according to The Sun . "3130 failed to make the required monthly rent payments to the plaintiff as required by the Lease and Amendment after June 2021."

The parents-of-one — they share 2-year-old son, Daxton — countersued the company, accusing them of breaking into their store in late May of last year.

"Defendants were shocked to discover that the leased space had been broken into and trash had been thrown away," the countersuit reportedly read. "Even more shocking, upon review of their security camera footage, Counterclaimants discovered that the owner of Hillcrest Holdings, was the person that, without notice or warning, broke into 3130 Clothing."

@amyrachelleking/Instagram

The filing continued: "On the day in question, [the owner] – in an apparent fit of rage – unlawfully broke into 3130 Clothing and trashed Defendants’ store. [He] can be seen throwing garbage – such as cardboard boxes– and other rubbish throughout the store with little regard for the damage and mess he left in his wake."

Amy and Dillon explained that they felt unsafe after the alleged break-in, and noted they "lost substantial revenue" and were forced to pay "substantial relocation costs" in order to move to a new store where they felt their privacy would be respected.

They are requesting the lawsuit be settled with a jury trial.

Comments / 43

Happy cat
3d ago

Not too bright or extremely arrogant if she thought she could just break a lease and not owe the remaining months on it. 🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply(25)
19
Renita L. Moore
2d ago

Perfect example of why our society is so broken...adults cannot act like adults...therefore our children don't have a chance because this is the pattern we see from the media.

Reply
10
GoAheadMakeMyDay
2d ago

Can we PLEASE stop hearing about the Duggars ?!?!

Reply(2)
22
 

