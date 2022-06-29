ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Handler claims her 3 abortions led school hall of fame to shun her

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 3 days ago

Chelsea Handler has claimed her New Jersey high school will not induct her into its hall of fame because she has been open about having abortions.

The 47-year-old comedian shared that she had three abortions while attending her New Jersey high school during her guest host monologue Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Handler is hosting all week as Kimmel is on vacation.

“Do you know what men on the internet had to say about that?” she asked in Tuesday’s monologue about the previous day’s statement. “I don’t because I don’t give an f–k,” she said to the audience’s applause.

“But my old high school does,” Handler continued. “I recently found out that my high school in New Jersey, Livingston High School, is refusing to induct me into their alumni Hall of Fame.

“Jason Alexander and Chris Christie made it, but not me,” she said, referencing the “Seinfeld” alum and former state governor. “Apparently, the school is upset about how much I talk about my abortions, so I decided to start a grassroots campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2fj0_0gQEOfL800
Chelsea Handler, 47, said she had three abortions while attending Livingston High School (inset) in New Jersey. Now she claims the school is refusing to induct her into its hall of fame for being open about it.
Getty Images

. @ChelseaHandler ’s high school won’t induct her into their alumni Hall of Fame… #Hall4Handler pic.twitter.com/36YLhO4l4S

— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 29, 2022
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qnpiz_0gQEOfL800 What happens now that Roe v. Wade overturned? Missouri acts first

“You should donate to Planned Parenthood, and then march, and then vote, but after you’re done with that, go online and tweet a message to the school district for my alma mater @LivSchools ,” she continued. “Let them know how you feel about this gross injustice and use the hashtag #Hall4Handler.

“Have fun with it. Make me proud,” she concluded. “Livingston High, the hall is in your court.”

The funny woman’s request comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , which legalized abortion throughout the US, on Friday, upholding a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy — and leaving the issue up to each of the 50 states.

Fans quickly followed Handler’s instructions and tweeted at the school district.

“Induct Chelsea Handler into your Hall of Fame. She’s actively talking to women about abortion and spreading information and laughs. What’s the problem?” one user wrote .

Induct Chelsea Handler into your Hall of Fame.
She's actively talking to women about abortion and spreading information and laughs.

What's the problem? @LivSchools #Hall4Handler @chelseahandler pic.twitter.com/UFz308FltG

— 𝓛𝓾𝓵𝔃§𝔀𝓪𝓰 (@Lulz5wag) June 29, 2022

“Honoring Chris Christie and not Chelsea Handler is about as insane as the president trying to choke out a secret service agent and grab the steering wheel of a car,” another claimed .

“Hey @LivSchools Join the century in which you live, and honor Chelsea Handler,” another quipped .

The Post has reached out to Livingston High School for comment.

Comments / 5

Not a liberal
3d ago

Why do "celebrities" seem to always gloat over something that at a minimum is very private?! They wear it like a badge of honor. I'm 46 and in my day that kind of thing was kept quiet and private.

Reply
6
Chris M
3d ago

Well, getting 3 abortions is certainly nothing to brag about. Some people just don't know when to keep their mouth shut.

Reply
3
New York Post

New York City, NY
Comments / 0

