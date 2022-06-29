ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Collapsing consumer confidence is right on the money about US economy

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYhDR_0gQEOeSP00

In the onslaught of grim economic news, the US just hit yet another ugly milestone. The consumer confidence index fell to a 16-month low of 98.7 and the consumer expectation index hit its lowest since 2013 at 66.4.

These numbers measure people’s current and short-term future views of the economy on jobs, income growth and the overall business outlook. The plunge is distressing, but not surprising.

Inflation, per the most recent data, is up a punishing 8.6% overall year on year. The specific picture on food and gas is even worse. Meat, fish and eggs are up 14.2%; baked goods 11.6%; dairy 11.8%. Gas is up a mind-boggling 48.7%. Producer prices are up 10.8% as of the end of May, which means the pain is guaranteed to continue and the personal savings rate to keep shrinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2Dnp_0gQEOeSP00
Inflation has continued to rise across the United States.
AFP via Getty Images

All this hits the typical American family for at least $5,000 a year — and jacks up the cost of upcoming 4th of July barbecues nationwide.

No wonder people’s optimism is taking such a huge hit. Especially since the latest federal data shows our first-quarter GDP contraction was even worse than previously measured , at 1.6%.

The blather from the White House is not helping. Despite having fueled the price explosion with his $1.9 trillion stimulus injection in 2021 and his signaling of yet more spending to come, Joe Biden and his surrogates keep blaming Vladimir Putin and a mysterious cabal of corporate price-gougers for all this — even as they try to sell consumers on the upside of unaffordable gas: just buy an electric car and be part of the “incredible transition” away from fossil fuels!

Consumers know better. They see the economic storm clouds looming. So, too, do some economists, who think we may already be in a soft recession . Saddest of all, no one expects Biden to reverse his agenda to make the situation better any time soon.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

I Bonds Can Help Protect Your Savings in the Face of Inflation

Today's high inflation rate is eating away at the value of savings accounts. With prices 8.6% higher than this time last year, any money earning less than that loses buying power. To prevent devaluation, Series I Savings Bonds are designed to track inflation. Known as I bonds, these are relatively stable government-backed investments sold directly to the public. The interest rates change every six months but reflect the most recent inflation stats.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Green New Deal is increasing greenhouse gases

Here’s an amazing but true statistic. After more than a decade of declining carbon emissions here in the United States, in 2021, President Joe Biden’s first year in office, emissions rose. In other words, not only have Biden’s energy policies been a disaster for our economy and national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Consumer Confidence Index#Fish#Afp#Getty Images#American#The White House
FOXBusiness

A recession is ‘absolutely’ on the horizon, expert warns

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Piper Sandler chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz provided expert analysis of the U.S. markets and economy, warning investors that economic growth and unemployment rates will soon become our new crisis. MICHAEL KANTROWITZ: I don't think we're in a recession. I know obviously...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Raging US inflation is FAR WORSE than we're being told: If the government calculated price increases the same way it did in the 1980s, we'd ALREADY be in Jimmy Carter territory, write former restaurant empire CEO ANDY PUZDER and ex-senator JIM TALENT

Andy Puzder is a former CEO of CKE Restaurants, chairman of 2ndVote Value Investments, Inc., and a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute. Jim Talent is a former U.S. senator from Missouri and the Chairman of the Reagan Institute's National Leadership Council. The outlook for the U.S. economy...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Biden’s risky gamble: betting on lowering oil prices

Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia this month highlights the paradox of American power. The US has the economic heft to punish an opponent – but not enough to alter the behaviour of a determined adversary. Sanctions will see Russia’s economy contract by 9% next year. But Washington needs more nations to join its camp to halt Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Mr Biden has been forced to prioritise war objectives over ethics in meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA says ordered the barbaric murder of the prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Consumers Sharpen their Grocery Games as Restaurant Prices Rise

As consumers increasingly feel the impacts of rising food prices, many are beginning to make the shift from dining out to eating at home. On a call with analysts Wednesday (June 29) discussing the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings, General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening noted that the company is seeing the emergence of changes in how consumers are getting their food needs met.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vice

Every American Should Get 'Inflation Relief' Money

On Sunday, California lawmakers inched closer to a budget deal that would issue direct payments to California residents making less than $250,000—a plan being pitched as inflation relief. For the past few months, inflation driven by the pandemic, supply chain crises, and the war in Ukraine has pushed food and gas prices to new heights, and the payments aim to mitigate some of that pain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Millions falling behind on bill payments as cost of living crisis mounts

Millions are believed to be behind on household bills as the rising cost of living crisis puts pressure on budgets. The UK is grappling with soaring energy bills, four-decade high inflation and incomes failing to keep pace with prices. Low-income families have been experiencing a “year of financial fear” so far in the current cost of living crisis, a charity has now warned. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, whose work aims to solve poverty, warned this group was being forced to make grim choices such as falling behind on bills, going without essentials or taking on expensive debt. It polled around...
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy