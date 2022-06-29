ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Michigan pledge flips to Bakich, Tigers

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

The Clemson baseball program has picked up a new verbal commitment.

Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki — a former Michigan pledge — announced his commitment to new head coach Erik Bakich and the Tigers via social media.

“Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University,” Nawrocki wrote on Instagram. “Can’t thank Coach Bakich and Coach Schnabel (assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator Nick Schnabel) enough for the countless opportunities! Pumped to be a Tiger and join the Clemson Baseball family!”

You can check out clips of Nawrocki below:

