Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm heads to 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm has landed on the 10-day injured list with a right lower-back strain.

He sustained the injury on Tuesday night in Miami’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Chisholm showed discomfort during his only at-bat of the game in the second inning, and was then taken out.

Infielder Luke Williams was brought up from Triple-A Jacksonville to fill in for Chisholm. Williams has appeared in 21 major league games for the Marlins this season and is batting .226 with one RBI.

Williams also played in eight games with San Francisco this season before the Marlins acquired him from the Giants on May 26. He was 3-for-12 with three RBIs for San Francisco.

Williams, 25, also has spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chisholm, 24, has been the Marlins’ top offensive weapon, leading the team in home runs (14) and RBIs (45). He is batting .254 and has stolen 12 bases in 60 games.

–Field Level Media

