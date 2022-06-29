ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic CEO, UCF chair Alex Martins was finalist for Big 12 commissioner

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Orlando Magic CEO and chairman of the UCF Board of Trustees Alex Martins was a finalist to become the Big 12 Conference commissioner, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Martins was one of a handful of finalists for the job but ultimately the Big 12 chose Roc Nation Unified COO Brett Yormark to replace Bob Bowlsby, who announced in April he’d be stepping down from the role he’s held since 2012.

Martins removed himself from consideration before the final vote was taken by the Big 12, a person familiar with the search told the Orlando Sentinel.

Tim Pernetti, the COO for IMG Academy, was also a finalist for the job, according to The Athletic. The report said a pair of college athletic directors — Colorado’s Rick George and Alabama’s Greg Byrne — were considered as more traditional candidates.

The vote to name a Big 12 commissioner was made by the various university presidents of the Power Five league. Although involved in the discussions during the hiring process, the incoming Big 12 schools, including UCF, aren’t voting members yet, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Sentinel.

The Knights, along with BYU, Houston and Cincinnati, are set to join the Big 12 in 2023 .

Martins was promoted to CEO of the Magic in December 2011 after serving as the team’s chief operating officer from 2006-10.

Martins, who served in various senior-level management capacities with the Magic between 1989-98 and as the organization’s executive vice president of marketing and franchise relations in 2005-06, oversees all operations of the club.

Yormark has similar ties to the NBA as Martins after having served as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from 2005-19. Yormark oversaw the Nets’ move from New Jersey to Brooklyn, building the first new arena in New York City in 60 years.

Martins was named the chair of the UCF Board of Trustees last June and has one year remaining in his two-year term as chair.

Martins, who earned his MBA from UCF, also serves as chair of the board’s finance and facilities committee. He previously served as the vice chair of the board as well as chair of the educational programs committee.

In the chair role, Martins has worked closely with UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir. The trustees recently approved two big-ticket items for Mohajir — a 10-year, $19.5 million naming right deal for UCF’s football stadium and the funding for the design phase of UCF’s proposed football campus.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
Orlando, FL
Sports
floridanationalnews.com

Avelo Airlines New Orlando Base Takes Flight at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO — Avelo Airlines opened its third U.S. base Thursday at Orlando International Airport (MCO) — setting the stage for significant travel, employment and economic impact opportunities for Central Florida. The new base is expected to generate more than $250 million in short-term economic impact in Greater Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Shan Rose rolls out FOP, Ruth’s List endorsements in HD 41

In battle with an incumbent and a former Representative, Rose grabs two big endorsements. Shan Rose announced endorsements from two very different interest groups — the Fraternal Order of Police and Ruth’s List — in the Democratic Primary Election for House District 41 in Orange County. Rose...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne High School’s State Champion Jazzy Francik Honored as First Team All-American By MaxPreps

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Mel-High’s Jasmine “Jazzy” Francik has added yet another post-season award as she was selected First Team All-American by MaxPreps. The 5-foot-6-inch sophomore right-handed pitcher led the Bulldogs to a 26-2-1 record and the Class 6A state championship last season, posting a 19-1 mark with a 0.16 earned run average in the circle – and striking out 251 batters while allowing just 32 hits and 19 walks in 129.2 innings pitched for a 0.39 WHIP.
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
Person
Alex Martins
centralfloridalifestyle.com

MCO is Expanding. Sweet Victory!

Just a few weeks ago, the Chamber had the pleasure of hosting trustees to a luncheon at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk, featuring guest speaker Kevin Thibault, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (owner of Orlando International Airport) and former Florida Secretary of Transportation. Coincidentally, as I write this article, I am sitting at the Delta Lounge in Terminal B at Orlando International Airport; MCO to my fellow travelers.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona’s 11,000 acres is green space. It’s also home to the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. “If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings,” he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago’s striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona’s art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. “Lake Nona’s best friend” was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona’s winter celebration.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Nba#The Ucf Board Of Trustees#The Big 12 Conference#Athletic#The Orlando Sentinel#Img Academy#Knights#Byu
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Orlando

Are you visiting Orlando, Florida for your vacation, or are you local to the area? Either way, it’s impossible to pass up taking a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios. It’s easy to spend a whole day going on numerous rides and seeing fun shows, but you’re bound...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Brightline, others negotiating ‘Sunshine Corridor’ to restore Disney station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The next several years of mass transit in Central Florida will be characterized in part by the large investment in railways. On Tuesday, Brightline Trains Florida, LLC, a high-speed railway company, announced that following input from “several community leaders to explore alternative alignments for our planned expansion from OIA (Orlando International Airport) to Tampa,” there would be a new station added to the organization's original plans at the Orange County Convention Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for July 2-8

American Independence Day – aka July 4th – celebrates the day in 1776 when we broke away from Great Britain and the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence. This year, July 4 is Monday – a handy three-day weekend. Traditions vary, but many of us celebrate with cookouts and burgers or tamales or corn on the cob and ice cream or just maybe strawberry shortcake.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Florida’s Largest Homeowner’s Association, Association of Poinciana Villages, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.
POINCIANA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee fashion designer Santia McKoy hosts second World Tour Fashion Show

Ocoee Fashion Designer Santia McKoy returned last month with her second S&M Custom Design World Tour Fashion Show. The event, which took place June 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld featured 70 uniquely created designs and over 50 models from across the globe. The fashion show...
OCOEE, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp

Can you think of a better way to spend a summer afternoon than absolutely housing a hot dog or two?. We went to the people for the best spot to get the people's lunch, pulling the top 20 hot dog places in Orlando according to Yelp. Check them out below.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Police Department debuts new 'Pride Patrol Car'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department debuted its new ride on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Chief Eric Smith and the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison and Ally Officers introduced the new rainbow police cruiser to mark the end of Pride Month. The Pride Patrol Car is also meant to honor the 49...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy