Magic CEO, UCF chair Alex Martins was finalist for Big 12 commissioner

Orlando Magic CEO and chairman of the UCF Board of Trustees Alex Martins was a finalist to become the Big 12 Conference commissioner, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Martins was one of a handful of finalists for the job but ultimately the Big 12 chose Roc Nation Unified COO Brett Yormark to replace Bob Bowlsby, who announced in April he’d be stepping down from the role he’s held since 2012.

Martins removed himself from consideration before the final vote was taken by the Big 12, a person familiar with the search told the Orlando Sentinel.

Tim Pernetti, the COO for IMG Academy, was also a finalist for the job, according to The Athletic. The report said a pair of college athletic directors — Colorado’s Rick George and Alabama’s Greg Byrne — were considered as more traditional candidates.

The vote to name a Big 12 commissioner was made by the various university presidents of the Power Five league. Although involved in the discussions during the hiring process, the incoming Big 12 schools, including UCF, aren’t voting members yet, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Sentinel.

The Knights, along with BYU, Houston and Cincinnati, are set to join the Big 12 in 2023 .

Martins was promoted to CEO of the Magic in December 2011 after serving as the team’s chief operating officer from 2006-10.

Martins, who served in various senior-level management capacities with the Magic between 1989-98 and as the organization’s executive vice president of marketing and franchise relations in 2005-06, oversees all operations of the club.

Yormark has similar ties to the NBA as Martins after having served as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from 2005-19. Yormark oversaw the Nets’ move from New Jersey to Brooklyn, building the first new arena in New York City in 60 years.

Martins was named the chair of the UCF Board of Trustees last June and has one year remaining in his two-year term as chair.

Martins, who earned his MBA from UCF, also serves as chair of the board’s finance and facilities committee. He previously served as the vice chair of the board as well as chair of the educational programs committee.

In the chair role, Martins has worked closely with UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir. The trustees recently approved two big-ticket items for Mohajir — a 10-year, $19.5 million naming right deal for UCF’s football stadium and the funding for the design phase of UCF’s proposed football campus.

