Oregon State

Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon

 3 days ago

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — LIV Golf’s first U.S. event was set to begin Thursday, with a...

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The deadliest smuggling attempt in U.S. history underscores the limitations of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s massive border security operation. Texas is spending $3 billion on a mission that includes National Guard members, jail for suspects arrested on trespassing charges and buses to shuttle migrants to Washington, D.C. But the number of people found illegally crossing the nation’s entire southern border is around its highest in two decades. Abbott has pointed the finger at the Biden administration. This week, Abbott said Texas state troopers would begin additional inspections of tractor-trailers. State authorities haven't said how many trucks are being stopped.
Distrust remains after Navy report on tainted Hawaii water

HONOLULU (AP) — Some Hawaii residents, including Native Hawaiians and military families, say an investigation blaming a water contamination crisis on shoddy management and human error doesn’t help restore their trust in the U.S. Navy. Navy spouse Lauren Wright says her family continues avoiding water in their military home because she doesn't trust that it's safe. The leak poisoned thousands of people and forced military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. A Navy investigation released Thursday blamed the water crisis on shoddy management and human error. The report listed a cascading series of mistakes from May through November 2021 when fuel got into a drinking water well.
Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor's race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor on Friday and the outcome did not appear to change, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field. Gilbert has said he did not expect the results to change much but sought the recount to challenge the results of the election in court. He paid $190,960 for the recount, which took clerks in all 17 counties two days to perform. The state's two largest counties, Clark and Washoe, confirmed that Lombardo had beaten Gilbert.
