Naples, FL

Exclusive: former Trump Deputy Campaign Manager ready for another presidential run

By Dave Elias
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump’s Deputy Campaign Manager David Bossie said he is warmed up and ready in the bullpen if Trump decides to run for president again in 2024.

In an exclusive one on one interview Bossie reacted to the bombshell testimony by Trump loyalist Cassidy Hutchinson who said she witnessed the former president’s temper.

Bossie was in Naples at the request of Collier County State Committeewoman JoAnn DeBartolo to speak to the Patriots for Florida Club members during a private event.

Hutchinson testified Wednesday that she first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor, testifying that Trump had thrown his lunch against the wall after becoming angry about a Bill Barr interview.

Dave Elias: According to her words she painted a picture of a president who seemed out of control.

David Bossie: First of all I don’t believe those stories at all. Does he have a temper? We all do. We’re all human. I never saw him in any way shape or form or in any way like Cassidy described.

Dave Elias: She was under oath. Do you think she’s lying?

David Bossie: I know Cassidy and I’m disappointed in my opinion that she is being used by this very powerful January 6th committee.

Dave Elias: There are reports he was kind of shocked by yesterday’s testimony.

David Bossie: I’ve been with the president under incredible pressure and circumstances and never has he displayed shock.

Dave Elias: Have you talked to the president lately?

David Bossie: I have private conversations with the president.

Dave Elias: All eyes right now on former president trump and whether or not he’s going to run in 2024. Have you been given any insight?

David Bossie: No one but President Trump knows whether he’s going to run or not? He keeps his conversations very close to the vest.

Dave Elias: You know him. You know him well. What’s your gut? Do you care to share?

David Bossie: You know my instincts are that president Trump is preparing to run.

Comments / 1

 

