A Colleton County house was saved from a fire that began during renovations on the property. On Saturday, June 25, about 4:20 p.m., 911-callers began reporting seeing smoke coming from a house on Kronman Court. Firefighter-paramedics with Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) arrived and found the house in the process of being renovated. According to CCFR Chief Barry McRoy, construction workers accidentally cut into an electrical wire while installing a new window.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO