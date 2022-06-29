ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Jolla Fourth of July fireworks 'not happening'; drone show eyed for next year

 3 days ago

Fireworks explode over La Jolla Cove during a previous Fourth of July celebration. There will be no fireworks show this year. (File)

As expected, La Jolla's Fourth of July fireworks display — once a long-running tradition — will not be held for the fifth consecutive year.

Resident Jack McGrory, who has helped the La Jolla Community Fireworks Foundation raise funds for the show, confirmed to the La Jolla Light that the fireworks are "not happening" this year because of the city of San Diego's closure of Point La Jolla for sea lion pupping season.

Conventional fireworks are not allowed at nearby Scripps Park — the site of past shows — because the California Coastal Commission permit this year that authorizes the closure of Point La Jolla from May 1 through Oct. 31 states that fireworks are prohibited “within Ellen Browning Scripps Park during the seasonal closure.” The permit is in effect for seven years.

McGrory said organizers are looking into a drone show for 2023.

The fireworks show was not held in 2021 for lack of a needed permit, or in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the previous two years due to lack of funding.

