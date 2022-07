Another detection as of June 28 of highly pathogenic avian flu in a backyard bird flock has prompted the Maine Dept. of Agriculture to issue a list of precautions. They include recommending cancellation or postponement of competitions, exhibitions, shows, swaps, or other in-person events encouraging the gathering or comingling of domestic fowl or poultry for at least 30 days.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO