ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

PHOTOS: Ole Miss baseball celebrates championship win

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ole Miss baseball team and the City of Oxford celebrated the team’s 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship win with a parade and celebration .

Mike Bianco Wins Coach of the Year

Ole Miss scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title , sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlIxt_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrPvR_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GINJs_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQypM_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxv83_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywadI_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdX9r_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwSnp_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZf36_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bB2jQ_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEu1B_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHImd_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seUKv_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6yOA_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hfgH_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euHyt_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyDr0_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6drO_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6H4R_0gQEMmad00
    The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lH0G_0gQEMmad00
    Fans line the streets in Oxford to celebrate the Ole Miss baseball team.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmZ2h_0gQEMmad00
    Fans make their way to Swayze Field on the Ole Miss campus to celebrate the baseball team.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTUvx_0gQEMmad00
    Fans make their way to Swayze Field on the Ole Miss campus to celebrate the baseball team.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoVkq_0gQEMmad00
    Fans make their way to Swayze Field on the Ole Miss campus to celebrate the baseball team.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439Zpv_0gQEMmad00
    Championship posters of the Ole Miss baseball team
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voH19_0gQEMmad00
    Championship posters of the Ole Miss baseball team

Fans attended the parade in Oxford that led through the Square before ending at Swayze Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
fanrecap.com

A True Rebel: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Spurns Lane Kiffin to Play for Razorbacks

After landing six commitments last month, Arkansas recruiting has stayed hot as the calendar flips to July with the commitment of TJ Metcalf. A high three-star safety out of Alabama, Metcalf announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Friday, picking them from a final four that included Penn State, Jackson State and Ole Miss, with which he had some familial ties. He is the 17th public member of Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class.
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss baseball looks to lose numerous players after NCAA championship

Ole Miss just wrapped up a historic season in baseball, winning the National Championship in Omaha and then heading back to Oxford to a welcome parade and championship celebration at Swayze. During the celebration, there were a few names missing, and now there are three more names who have entered the transfer portal. This is likely only the beginning, and it will be very interesting to see who will forgo their remaining eligibility for the draft, who will transfer, and who will be staying one more year.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
colliervilleh-i.com

Collierville native helps lead team to College World Series title

Collierville’s Jack Dougherty helped lead the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) baseball team to the first Men’s College World Series in school history on Sunday against the University of Oklahoma. Ole Miss (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the SEC. Dougherty, a...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
thelocalvoice.net

City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Agenda – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Meeting is at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

It’s Everything But Donuts at new bakery, bistro

The uniqueness of a new gourmet New York Style bakery and bistro in DeSoto County featuring cheesecakes, bread, giant cookies, brownies and bars, tarts, and more is what it has to offer, but equally important is what it does not have. After all, it is EBD…as in Everything But Donuts.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Ole Miss#College World Series#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#College Baseball#Rebels
wcbi.com

Oxford police make armed robbery arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is charged with armed robbery. In fact, Shaquavious Quarles, 23, is charged with three counts of armed robbery. Oxford police say a report was taken June 25th about a robbery. The alleged incident happened near University Avenue and Highway 7. OPD did...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Major delays in DeSoto after crash on Goodman road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are to expect delays after a crash on Interstate 55 brought traffic to a halt on Thursday morning. Both lanes between Goodman and Church road are affected due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Mississippi Ale House celebrates fifth anniversary with some new brews

With steady growth each year since it’s opening, the Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with two new beers and family-friendly festivities that brought the community together. The five-year-old brewery’s true birthday will be on July 5 but the celebration took place early...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
WJTV 12

One shot at Southaven Subway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot at a Southaven Subway restaurant Thursday. Southaven Police responded to the scene at the Subway in the area of Stateline Road and Hamilton Road at around 11:07 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound and began to render first aid. Police asked […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

1 person dead, another injured in Panola County shooting

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is fighting to stay alive after an overnight shooting in rural Mississippi. Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were walking in the area of Railroad and Church Street in Como when they were hit with gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – At Least One Hurt After Traffic Accident on Belk Blvd

Emergency personnel were dispatched to assist the injured parties. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for additional treatment. No updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local authorities are in charge of the investigation into the cause of the crash. Our thoughts are with the...
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynewsroom.com

Desoto County News Room TV

Do you have some time and a camcorder? We need you to provide video coverage of newsworthy events across DeSoto County. Contact Sam Rikard at weathermayor@gmail.com if you are interested.
desotocountynews.com

A blessing to others

Photo: Southaven Business Professionals who assisted in Miss Debbie’s home repairs are (from left) Sidney Tapper, Paul Ollar, Cassie Katawar, Frank and Sherri Fairley, and Emily Neal. (Courtesy photo) When a group of businessmen and women were faced with an opportunity to make a dollar, at least in one...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Southaven, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Crash at I-55 & Church Rd

An emergency response team was sent to help the injured people. The victims were transferred to surrounding hospitals for additional aid. All lanes in both directions were closed as a result of the crash. No additional information has been provided. The investigation into the cause of the collision is being...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy