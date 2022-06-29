Highway lanes reopen on I-35W, I-20 in south Fort Worth after mental health incident

Emergency personnel closed traffic lanes along the Interstate 35W and Interstate 20 interchange early Wednesday evening in south Fort Worth as they responded to a mental health incident.

Residents on social media reported a man sitting on an overpass.

Fort Worth police said they responded to a man threatening to jump from the overpass. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

Police diverted traffic, closing all lanes of I-35W just before 6 p.m., according to TxDOT.

The man was taken into custody without incident at about 9:30 p.m. and transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for medical assessment and treatment under an emergency mental detention, police said.

The man was a suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred earlier Wednesday in Arlington, according to Arlington police.

The Arlington Police Department will take custody of the man once he has been released from JPS, according to authorities.

All lanes of traffic have been reopened and all emergency responders have cleared the scene as of late Wednesday night.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.