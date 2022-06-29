McCourt elected mayor

The local June election is over, and we have new faces in local government. That’s how our system works. The people choose their elected representatives, and we move on from there. No clear-headed person in America should have a problem with that. Jake Hibbits, the chair of the Lassen...
The effort to overturn the Susanville City Council’s Ordinance No. 22-1033 which would have permitted commercial cannabis activities and dispensaries within the city limits has succeeded. The council may either entirely repeal the ordinance or submit it to the voters. According to the agenda for the July 6 Susanville...
Some insiders bitterly characterize the latest developments in the battle to save the California Correctional Center as the worst and most disgusting sort of state-sponsored corruption imanagible. According to those insiders, when the state faced the real possibility of losing the city of Susanville’s lawsuit regarding CCC because it failed...
At its Tuesday, June 28 meeting, the Lassen Municipal Utility District Board of Directors gave Pat Holley, the district’s general manager, an 8 percent raise following a performance evaluation. According to a statement from LMUD, “Based on the general manager’s performance evaluation, the board agreed to allow the additional...
On May 18, the Susanville City Council adopted Ordinance No. 22-1034 amending and adding various sections to Chapter 8.48 of the Susanville Municipal Code relating to Fireworks. This update to the Susanville Municipal Code includes definitions, inclusion of CCR Title 19 Fireworks Law, re-organization of the section, and provides social...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Washoe County to having a high level of COVID-19. The CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor places and have all their COVID-19 vaccines. Other recommendations. The increase from medium to high is a result of 12.4 hospitalizations per...
Yesterday, word spread about a data breach involving the personal information of California’s concealed weapon (CCW) holders. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release today, June 30, regarding the breach. According to the release, the sheriff’s office has been advised that the Department of Justice has...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several western Nevada police operations conducted a Regional Safe Streets Operation two days last week and made 11 felony arrests, the group announced Wednesday. The felony arrests made June 23 and June 24 within Washoe County include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery, ex-felon with a gun...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is now in custody following a 3-hour standoff Wednesday night at the Washoe County Jail. Frederick Adkins faces several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony intimidation of a public officer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said an officer was...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are facing trafficking charges for allegedly selling drugs out of a Reno home. Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit started investigating the home in the area of Aitken Street and Locust Street in June 2022 after reports of illegal drug sales. Through surveillance, investigators witnessed drug sale activity, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a large amount of property they believe may have been stolen. The items were recovered June 25, 2022 while deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on Pyramid Highway near Wingfield Hills Road.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a rollover in South Reno. It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 on Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found two people with...
