ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County council members want to change when you vote

By Ruby de Luna
KUOW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe King County Council has approved a plan that calls for switching elections to even numbered years. But the ultimate decision is not theirs — voters will give the final approval or denial. Council Chair Claudia Balducci is hoping...

kuow.org

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

On the Ballot: Moving King County elections to even years

This week the King County Council voted to change how we vote in King County. Here’s a hint: they want election years to be divisible by two. King County has approved a charter amendment that would move the generally non-partisan county elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years. This would allow them to coincide with bigger elections — like the vote for president or governor.
KING COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Pierce County sees jump in property values

(The Center Square) – Residential property values in Pierce County, Washington, are up 19% compared to a 16% increase in 2021. “Home values in all parts of our county continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each in the past year,” Pierce County Assessor Mike Lonergan said in a statement.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
King County, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
sungazette.news

Historical body gives another thumbs up to W-L marker

A revised plaque highlighting the nearly century-long provenance of Washington-Liberty – née “Washington-Lee” – High School has again received thumbs up from the Arlington government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB). The body on June 15 agreed unanimously – and, apparently, with finality...
ARLINGTON, WA
KUOW

Don't call 911 to report fireworks unless it's a true emergency

King County and Pierce County officials are have a special Fourth of July message: Don't call 911 to report illegal uses of fireworks. Only call 911 in the event of injury, fire, or emergency. For the first time, fireworks are now banned in unincorporated parts of King County. They've already...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Minimum wage increase initiative qualifies in WA city

TUKWILA, Wash. — An initiative to increase the minimum hourly wage in Tukwila, Washington, by more than $3 has qualified for the November ballot. The Seattle Times reports the Raise the Wage Tukwila campaign has submitted enough signatures to qualify for a vote, according to a new tally posted by elections authorities.
TUKWILA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#The King County Council
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments in Tacoma, Washington worth $500 per month

Americans have been struggling since stimulus payments and the child tax credit ended, but now UBI payments are helping thousands. One program in Washington state has been sending $500 to families each month. This helps families close the gap on things and not needing to live paycheck to paycheck anymore.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KUOW

Minimum wage vs your neighbors vs inflation: Today So Far

Western Washington city aims to up its minimum wage to compete with neighboring towns. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for June 30, 2022. After KUOW and The Seattle Times revealed that the Seattle Police Department's sexual assault unit was understaffed amid the recent loss of officers and detectives, an investigation was launched into who at SPD leaked the info. The Office of Police Accountability is looking into how an internal memo was leaked to the media. KUOW Reporter Ashley Hiruko is not divulging where and how she received any information. Watching her work up close, I doubt she ever will (frankly, I'm a little afraid of her).
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

CDC recommends 6 Washington counties should wear masks again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video on Seattle area children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time originally aired June 21, 2022. People in six Washington state counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

These new laws are now in effect in Washington state

WASHINGTON - Starting July 1, several new laws will go into effect for Washington state, including new gun restrictions, alerts for missing Indigenous people, increased toll rates and increased license plate fees. Sale of high-capacity ammo magazines banned. Starting July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Local crimes spike due to more repeat offenders

Crime is absolutely out of control locally – and it’s playing out in the lives of Dori Monson Show listeners. There have been 14 shootings in Tacoma alone in the past three days. In King County: 29 shootings in the first 28 days of this month. We are...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy