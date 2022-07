HYANNIS – Barnstable Police officers responded to a Hyannis area hotel parking lot early this morning to assist Hyannis FD Rescue with a young mother who was reportedly slipping in and out of consciousness. Upon arrival, cops encountered two infant twins. One of the twins was crying. A couple of the patrol officers on scene are young parents themselves and their immediate instincts were to comfort the young babies and find them responsible care for the duration of the evening. A male accompanying the young mom was not in any condition to care for the young children. (Both adults were apparently visiting from out of town… but that hasn’t been officially confirmed.) A relative of the infants was reportedly called to scene to take custody of the baby twins. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the incident…

HYANNIS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO