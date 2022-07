The Utah Jazz have officially pulled the plug on the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert partnership after they traded the latter to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In return, they got a king’s ransom of picks (5 first-round picks) and an army of players. After that trade, it was inevitable that the other offers for the former DPOY was. […] The post The other Rudy Gobert trade Jazz tried to pull off before Timberwolves blockbuster appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO