Asia

The bloody legacy of Rodrigo Duterte

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA skull rolled towards my feet. It would have hit my trainers if it hadn't been blocked by the zipline of a body bag it had just been thrown inside. Next to me, Gemma Baran, 44, watched in horror as more of her husband's bones were loaded into the...

www.bbc.co.uk

US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Taps Former Military Chief as Defence Minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Imelda Marcos, 92, watches her son BongBong being sworn in as Philippines president as he praises late dictator father's regime for 'getting it done'

Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday praised his dictator father's rule after being sworn in as the country's new leader, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office. 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, 64, won last month's elections by a landslide, securing the biggest victory since his father...
POLITICS
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Maria Ressa
CNBC

Incoming Philippines finance secretary wants to put his country back on a growth track

The Philippines' incoming finance minister wants to get his county back on a growth path and tackle pressing economic issues such as its huge debt pile. "As finance secretary I'll have a slightly different role. I'll be heading the economic team. What we really want to do is get back to our growth trajectory before the crisis," Benjamin Diokno, who is currently the central bank governor, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.
ASIA
The Atlantic

Farewell to Hong Kong and Its Big Lie

Earlier this month, a few days before I packed up my apartment and left Hong Kong, I made my way across the city to Victoria Park. For decades, the city’s residents would gather there in the thousands on the night of June 4 to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a moment of mass collective remembrance for those killed by Chinese forces in Beijing in 1989 and, though less so, a nod to the formative role that the crackdown played in the development of Hong Kong’s own prodemocracy movement. This year, the once-moving scene was entirely stamped out by the city’s more authoritarian turn.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Duterte unlikely to face court over Philippines drug war killings

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte often incited violence and ordered police to shoot dead suspects in a drug war that has killed thousands. Rights groups say Duterte created a climate of impunity and estimate that tens of thousands have been killed by police, hitmen and vigilantes, even without proof they were involved in drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Marcos Jr Sworn In As Philippine President

The son of the Philippines' late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was sworn in as president Thursday, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, 64, won last month's elections by a landslide, securing the biggest victory since his father was ousted by...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Philippines Starts New Era Of Marcos Rule, Decades After Overthrow

Ferdinand Marcos, the son of the Philippine ruler overthrown in a popular uprising 36 years ago, was sworn in as the country's president on Thursday, promising to strive for unity and a better future while praising his late father's legacy. Marcos, 64, won last month's election in a landslide, capping...
POLITICS
AFP

Philippine news site Rappler ordered to shut down

A Philippine news site co-founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa has been ordered to shut down, the company said Wednesday, a day before President Rodrigo Duterte -- its arch-nemesis -- leaves office. Ressa, who is also a US citizen, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".
ECONOMY
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
International Business Times

Australia Commits To Pacific Islands Defence Training As China Plans Rival Meet

Australia will set up a defence school to train Pacific island militaries, Canberra's new Pacific minister said, amid mounting competition for security ties in the region and as China lays plans for a rival meeting to next month's Pacific Islands Forum. Australia will double its funding for aerial surveillance of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Explainer-Hurdles Ahead as Philippines' Marcos Begins Six-Year Presidency

MANILA (Reuters) - Ferdinand Marcos starts his six-year term as Philippines president on Thursday facing a host of challenges, from rising inflation and pandemic recovery to balancing relations between competing superpowers the United States and China. The 64-year-old, who is allowed only one term in the top job, has yet...
BUSINESS
AFP

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed a "new start" in relations with France as he met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, after an acrimonious row between the countries over a submarine contract last year.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed a "new start" in relations with France as he met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, after an acrimonious row between the countries over a submarine contract last year. Macron was left furious last year after Morrison secretly negotiated to buy US-designed submarines and then ditched a landmark contract with France signed in 2016 and worth Aus$50 billion (33 billion euros) at the time.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Learn Ukraine Lessons and Apply Them to Taiwan, Britain Says

LONDON (Reuters) -The West must learn from its mistakes in failing to deter Russia's invasion of Ukraine and apply those lessons to "protect peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, as Beijing protested. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the democratically-ruled...
POLITICS
BBC

Libya protesters storm parliament building in Tobruk

Protesters have stormed Libya's parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk and set fire to part of the building. Images posted online showed thick columns of smoke as the demonstrators burned tyres outside. There have been rallies in other Libyan cities against continuing power cuts, rising prices and political deadlock.
PROTESTS

