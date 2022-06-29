ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit man strives to ‘Keep Detroit Beautiful’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – He’s made it his mission ever since he was a kid, and now he wants to help teach the next generation of Detroiters to keep the city beautiful. Seen in the video player above is tons of trash. It is an example of why Detroiter Joseph Hadad has been...

Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: Boat House collapse blows a wedding off course

Happy long holiday weekend! We hope you celebrate safely and with friends and loved ones. If you're spending any time on a boat, this is the Saturday Extra for you: We have a personal tale from reporter Nick Manes about the Belle Isle Boat House, plus a sidenote about its more recent history, and a look at the burgeoning Great Lakes cruise business.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mitch ridin’ into town

He’s recorded more than 25 albums, is a native Metro Detroiter, and you can see him live, tonight!. Mitch Ryder takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. at the Michigan Rib Fest happening at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. His music spans over 4 decades and fans will have the chance to hear all his hits.
LAKE ORION, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Adoptable dogs in Metro Detroit and the organizations that make it happen

Oakland County Animal Shelter recently held an adoption special where adoption fees were significantly reduced in order to help with the overcrowding in the shelter. A shelter that usually houses 100 dogs, was holding over 166 dogs before this adoption special in early June. Below I have compiled a list of a few adoptable dogs (randomly picked to be featured) from different establishments around Metro Detroit as well as some information about each location.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
blac.media

Crooked Landlords Could Evict Thousands Soon

Nearly 300 people in Wayne County that was placed in a hotel room with funds from Michigan Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) might soon be kicked out, reported by Bridge Detroit. CERA funds have ran dry and residents that were placed during the pandemic have a deadline to vacate, and may be evicted.
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

With few permanent spaces to call their own, queer Detroiters forge community to ‘live our truth’

When the Woodward Bar & Grill burned down earlier this month, metro Detroiters mourned the loss of a space that had “always been a home to the Black LGBTQ+ community,” Affirmations project manager Kyra Smith told the Detroit Free Press. The New Center bar began attracting gay patrons soon after it opened in the 1950s, and its destruction comes as the number of bars specifically catering to LGBTQ+ patrons is declining nationwide.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See the Blue Angels soar at Thunder Over Michigan in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An annual Ypsilanti airshow will keep its drive-up format after resounding approval from attendees. Thunder Over Michigan, an annual airshow hosted by the Yankee Air Museum, is set for July 16-17 at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. The show features a variety of aircraft performers, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and parachute team.
YPSILANTI, MI
piadvance.com

Kowalskis just started new chapter in life when tragedy strikes

The tragic loss of Patrick Kowalski, 72, and Barbara “Barb” Kowalski, 69, in a suburban Detroit auto accident has left a family grief stricken and the community of Posen and its neighbors mourning. The couple were lost together on I-696 in Farmington Hills when a semitractor-trailer rear-ended their...
POSEN, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Detroit used cemetery dirt to backfill demolished homes

Detroit’s home demolition program, sold as a way to remove blight from the landscape, used dirt from cemeteries to backfill hundreds of demolished homes, according to a report in Outlier Media. As Detroit has demolished more than 23,000 homes during the tenure of Mayor Mike Duggan, there is no...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to find lobster rolls in Metro Detroit this summer

Claws up, it's lobster roll season in Metro Detroit. This trend has grown in popularity locally through the years. Last season we saw prices skyrocket because of the pandemic and other factors, and this summer should be no different. Many folks naturally think of Mudgie's when it comes to lobster...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Music, Fireworks and Fun!

On Friday July 1st Detroit’s own Grammy nominated saxophonist Randy Scott will kick off the John E Lawrence Jazz concert series. The free series happens every Friday through September 2nd and features nationally known Jazz artists. It happens from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ford Lake Park in Ypsilanti.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Lawsuit Alleges Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital Has Dirty Beds and Operating Rooms

Dirty conditions at Midtown Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital are appalling, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court. Two employees of the housekeeping and environmental services company contracted to clean Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital sued Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleging they were fired after they spoke out about a lack of cleaning supplies and staffing that led to dirty operating rooms and other unsanitary conditions.
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

Detroiters struggling to make it out of pandemic pain feel left behind as relief programs end

Patreice Massey died suddenly and in her sleep at home on Detroit’s east side in December 2020. She was 37 years old. The three children she left behind were then aged 3, 8 and 15. For the year and a half since, her children and widower, James Massey, have been navigating their grief — along with a complicated and unresponsive financial safety net they unexpectedly need.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

These Playgrounds are Worth the Trip

Summertime in Metro Detroit is short, so making the most of our sunny, beautiful days is of the utmost importance. Spending the day at a park can be the highlight of any family’s summer, but keeping the kids occupied is absolutely the first priority. The key to any great park is a fantastic playground, especially from a kid’s point of view. Obviously, your local playgrounds get a lot of love: a short walk or drive from home, kid-friendly activities, and the comfort of familiarity. But how about switching it up from time to time? These playgrounds might be a little bit of a trip from where you live, but they will keep your kids busy for hours, and keep you coming back again and again…
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

New restaurant Petty Cash to open July 7 on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

New small plates restaurant and cocktail lounge Petty Cash will open on Livernois a bit south of Eight Mile on July 7. Described as a “moody, elevated and soulful,” the neighborhood spot is owned by Art Hicks, Kelly McBride, Rufus Bartell and former NFL player Ron Bartell Jr.; he also owns nearby Kuzzo’s Chicken & Waffles.
DETROIT, MI

