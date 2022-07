San Diego (CP): Strange Incident: The Police received a report of a woman that was purposely hit by a female driver at the 2200 blk of Imperial Ave. The caller also told the Police that the woman was dragged by the car. Police then were called to a fight involving several women in the parking lot of a restaurant at the 2500 block of Imperial Ave, across the street from the SDPD Central Substation.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO