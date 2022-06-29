ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Body found buried in Columbus backyard suspected to be missing woman, coroner says

By Nick Wooten
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

A body found buried in the backyard of a Carriage Drive home Wednesday evening is suspected to be a Columbus woman who has been missing since November 2021, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

The body was found in a hole about 5 feet deep, and the remains have not yet been identified, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The body was found behind a house on the 2000 block of Carriage Drive. According to Muscogee County tax records, the home is owned by Julie M. Catron and Clarence L. Catron II.

The Columbus Police Department issued a missing persons alert about a Julie Marie Catron on June 10. Police said then she may have traveled from Columbus to Destin, Fla., or Crestview, Fla., in November 2021.

The woman’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

WTVM

Phenix City Police Department searching for wanted man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Ethan Alexander Boyt is currently wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle (felony charges). The incident occurred June 24, 2022, on Dolphin Drive in Phenix City, Alabama. Boyt was last seen the day of the incident.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus police locate missing man, 73, who suffers from dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department says a missing 73-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been found. Authorities said Thursday morning Robert Whitehead had been located safe and in good health. According to police, he went missing Monday from the 2500 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
COLUMBUS, GA
