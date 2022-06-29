Safe haven sites in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Options have been reduced now that Roe v Wade has been overturned, so what choice do mothers with unwanted babies have? Under the Baby Moses Law here in Texas, mothers who want to anonymously surrender their unharmed baby can do so at a safe haven station.

“No questions asked,” said Allie Matschek with Shannon Pediatrics

“We’ll take the baby and the parents are free to go,” said Johnny Fisher, the San Angelo Fire Department Assistant Chief.

In 1999 Former Texas Governor George W. Bush signed the country’s first Baby Moses Legislation. The law provides “safe baby haven” sites at multiple locations.

“We have 8 stations in the City of San Angelo, all of them are safe baby drop-offs,” said Fisher.

“Shannon is a safe haven drop-off point for any mothers who for any reason feel like they are unable to take care of their child. They can bring their child to the women’s and children’s building, to either one of our ERs, downtown or at the south campus and drop off their child,” said Matschek.

Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed. You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.

“We will try to find out about the age of the baby if the baby has a name and medical history,” said Fisher.

While this option has been available for years, it hasn’t been used too often in the Concho Valley.

“We’ve had about 3 or 4 since the last 26 years I’ve been here,” said Fisher.

These entities are committed to protecting the youngest and most vulnerable members of society as well as their mothers.

