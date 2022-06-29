ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

House fire proves fatal for Joplin resident

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6DJc_0gQEINrQ00

JOPLIN, Mo. — The early morning hours of Monday about 3:15 a.m. reports of a structure fire at 819 West A Street alerted Joplin Dispatch.

Joplin Fire state in a release of information , “ The caller reported seeing flames in the residence and also that one occupant was unable to get out of the house .”

First arrival observed a two-story residential structure to be full of smoke.  Crews immediately initiated a search for the trapped occupant, who was located and removed from the residence.

Medical care was initiated by METS ambulance personnel, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rescued.

The victim has been identified as Michael Haas, 71, of Joplin.

The Joplin Fire Marshal investigation reveals the cause accidental due to a malfunctioning electric fan in the living room of the residence.

Joplin Fire was assisted by METS ambulance and the Joplin Police Department.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover stories where you live. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksgf.com

Deadly House Fire In Joplin

(KTTS News) — One man has died after a house fire in Joplin. Michael Haas, 71, died when an electric fan in the living room malfunctioned, starting the fire. Haas was trapped and had to be rescued. But he died after being pulled from the home in the 800-block...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Auto shop burns on Main Street in Webb City, Mo.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. Friday reports of a commercial structure fire at 501 N Main alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance and Webb City Police responded. Joplin Fire and Oronogo Fire were requested via auto-mutual aid. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oronogo Police. Witnesses tell Joplin News First Fire and smoke was pouring out...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s historic library building suffers fire damage

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fire erupts at the Old Joplin Library building (a.k.a. Joplin Carnegie Library), with flames and smoke covering every floor. Joplin Fire Chief, Gerald Ezell said dozens of fire crews were dispatched to the historic building, located at 830 Wall Avenue (at the intersection of 9th Street and Wall Avenue), just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday (6/30).
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
KOLR10 News

Police investigate death of married couple in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — Two people were found dead in their home by police in Monett June 30. The Monett Police Department found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and his spouse, 64-year-old Tamara Olson, dead in their home near West Nellie Avenue and North Central Avenue. The police are investigating the incident, but said there is no indication […]
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in historic Joplin building

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fire erupts at the Old Joplin Library building, with flames and smoke covering every floor. Joplin Fire Chief, Gerald Ezell said dozens of fire crews were dispatched to the historic building, located at 830 Wall (at the intersection of 9th Street and Wall Avenue), just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday (6/30). […]
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: A Facebook Marketplace warning, and Diamond fatal crash takes out power to 1,000 customers

ORONOGO, Mo. – The Oronogo, Missouri Police Department issues a warning for Facebook Marketplace ads. They say they received reports of homes being listed for rent on the marketplace asking for a deposit. Authorities say the ads they looked at were fraudulent and have been reported to Facebook. They also found more fraudulent ads for cars. Police warn before sending any money to any person online, you should verify the identity of the person posting the ad.
DIAMOND, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fatal car crash in Diamond knocks out power to 1,000+

DIAMOND, Mo. — Shortly before 5 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash just south of Cherry Road on US-59 inside the Diamond city limits alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Diamond Fire, Diamond Police Dept, Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. MSHP PRELIMINARY CRASH REPORT On scene we learn from Tpr Randy...
DIAMOND, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#Joplin Dispatch#Mets#The Joplin Fire Marshal#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#Koam News#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: House fire fatality, KOAM ribbon cutting, golf course milestone and a military band performance

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin fire officials say a man has died from injuries he received in a house fire. The fire happened early Monday morning at 819 West A street. When fire crews arrived they found 71-year-old Michael Haas trapped inside. They got him out and took to the hospital where he has since died. Fire officials determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning electric fan. Click here for more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County Record

‘Vanished into thin air’

After 50 years, Seal’s disappearance near Verona remains a mystery. Sunday, June 19, was a day of celebration for many people. Not only was it Father’s Day, but it was also Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States in 1865. For the family of Christene Seal, however, the day marked a grim milestone. It was 50 years ago on that day that Christene disappeared from her home in Verona. She has never been found.
VERONA, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 6-30-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 6/16/2022 David S Nichols , 38 of Springfield, MO was arrested for: Stealing, Make Terroristic Threats. 6/17/2022 Casey A Gouge, 40 of Carthage, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Driving While Suspended or Revoked. 6/19/2022 Jacob D Stratton, 24 of...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 18 years in prison for meth trafficking

A Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Springfield area, including an undercover drug transaction that occurred in a home with two young children. Devin J.H. Wrinkle, 32, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy