House fire proves fatal for Joplin resident

JOPLIN, Mo. — The early morning hours of Monday about 3:15 a.m. reports of a structure fire at 819 West A Street alerted Joplin Dispatch.

Joplin Fire state in a release of information , “ The caller reported seeing flames in the residence and also that one occupant was unable to get out of the house .”

First arrival observed a two-story residential structure to be full of smoke. Crews immediately initiated a search for the trapped occupant, who was located and removed from the residence.

Medical care was initiated by METS ambulance personnel, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rescued.

The victim has been identified as Michael Haas, 71, of Joplin.

The Joplin Fire Marshal investigation reveals the cause accidental due to a malfunctioning electric fan in the living room of the residence.

Joplin Fire was assisted by METS ambulance and the Joplin Police Department.

